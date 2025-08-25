Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply Signals Slow Activity—Could BTC Be Preparing For A Big Move?

The Bitcoin price has struggled to retain any serious momentum over the past few weeks despite running to a new all-time high in that period. Over the past week, the flagship cryptocurrency fell below the $112,000 mark before experiencing some resurgence on the back of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.

However, the price of BTC appears to have returned to its sluggish pattern of action over the weekend, dropping to around $115,000 on Saturday, August 23. According to the latest on-chain data, the BTC price might be stuck in this phase of muted action in preparation for its next move.

BTC Market Activity Wanes — What’s Next For Price?

In a new post on social media platform X, Alphractal revealed that the Bitcoin market seems to be shaping up for the next big move in the coming weeks. This projection is based on the 30-Day Active Supply metric, which measures the number of unique coins that moved at least once over the past month.

The 30-Day Active Supply metric functions as a thermometer of the market interest in BTC, indicating both overheated and cool market conditions. When the metric rises, it suggests the inflow of fresh capital circulating and stronger investor activity.

Historically, increases in the Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply have often coincided with price tops and bottoms, especially as investors are inclined to move their coins around during times of extreme greed or fear. Hence, a rise in the metric can be associated with a potential market reversal.

Meanwhile, a drop in the Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply metric signals calmer market conditions with hesitation among investors, typically after periods of high stress or enthusiasm. When fewer coins are on the move and supply is relatively stable, a tightening effect takes place in the market.

According to data from Alphractal, the Active Supply indicator shows that the Bitcoin market has witnessed a cooldown in activity in recent weeks. The on-chain analytics firm added that the slowdown in the market activity could mean that the BTC price is preparing for the next big move.

With an improving macroeconomic environment, the Bitcoin price appears to be consolidating within a narrow range beneath its all-time high. Hence, a sudden spike in activity could see the market leader enter a new expansion phase, with the potential to hit new highs.

Bitcoin Price At A Glance

As of this writing, the price of BTC sits just above the $115,000 mark, reflecting an almost 2% decline in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is down by more than 2% in the last seven days.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-active-supply-siganl-slow-activity/