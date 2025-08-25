Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply Signals Slow Activity—Could BTC Be Preparing For A Big Move?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 00:31
Bitcoin
BTC$114,595.12-0.49%
Movement
MOVE$0.1339+1.36%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006204+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020535-7.69%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02559+1.10%

The Bitcoin price has struggled to retain any serious momentum over the past few weeks despite running to a new all-time high in that period. Over the past week, the flagship cryptocurrency fell below the $112,000 mark before experiencing some resurgence on the back of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.

However, the price of BTC appears to have returned to its sluggish pattern of action over the weekend, dropping to around $115,000 on Saturday, August 23. According to the latest on-chain data, the BTC price might be stuck in this phase of muted action in preparation for its next move.

BTC Market Activity Wanes — What’s Next For Price?

In a new post on social media platform X, Alphractal revealed that the Bitcoin market seems to be shaping up for the next big move in the coming weeks. This projection is based on the 30-Day Active Supply metric, which measures the number of unique coins that moved at least once over the past month.

The 30-Day Active Supply metric functions as a thermometer of the market interest in BTC, indicating both overheated and cool market conditions. When the metric rises, it suggests the inflow of fresh capital circulating and stronger investor activity.

Historically, increases in the Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply have often coincided with price tops and bottoms, especially as investors are inclined to move their coins around during times of extreme greed or fear. Hence, a rise in the metric can be associated with a potential market reversal.

Meanwhile, a drop in the Bitcoin 30-Day Active Supply metric signals calmer market conditions with hesitation among investors, typically after periods of high stress or enthusiasm. When fewer coins are on the move and supply is relatively stable, a tightening effect takes place in the market.

According to data from Alphractal, the Active Supply indicator shows that the Bitcoin market has witnessed a cooldown in activity in recent weeks. The on-chain analytics firm added that the slowdown in the market activity could mean that the BTC price is preparing for the next big move.

With an improving macroeconomic environment, the Bitcoin price appears to be consolidating within a narrow range beneath its all-time high. Hence, a sudden spike in activity could see the market leader enter a new expansion phase, with the potential to hit new highs.

Bitcoin Price At A Glance

As of this writing, the price of BTC sits just above the $115,000 mark, reflecting an almost 2% decline in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is down by more than 2% in the last seven days.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-active-supply-siganl-slow-activity/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

The post Here’s What Next For Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) has been on investors’ radar as massive withdrawals continue, hinting at looming changes. According to data reported today by market analyst Ali Martinez, digital asset investors have withdrawn over 200,000 ETH tokens from centralized exchanges just in the past 48 hours. This is an indicator of rising investor confidence, signifying that token holders are transferring their coins to private wallets, potentially in expectation of heightened prices.  Ethereum’s Surprise Rally and Reserves Here is the implication of this substantial on-chain development spotted by the analyst. These transfers are accumulation efforts, highlighting rising Ethereum enthusiasm among crypto investors. Moving assets to cold wallets is an indicator of intention to hold for the long term or investing the assets in DeFi activities like staking and many others. The withdrawals indicate investors’ increased bullishness on Ethereum, a move contributing to decreasing the ETH circulating supply on exchanges. Institutional customers are the ones mainly executing these massive withdrawals. On Friday, August 22, 2025, ETH surged to a new height of $4,885 and outperformed its ATH of $4,866.01 noted in November 2021, driven by surging institutional interest. During that day, renowned venture capitalist Peter Thiel injected significant amounts of money into Ethereum investing organizations (ETHZilla and Bitmine). The venture-capital investor’s investment in ETH suggests increasing institutional enthusiasm in Ether, showing customers are moving beyond just trading the virtual asset. Investors and firms are increasingly viewing Ether as a long-term treasury asset and a network for rolling out advanced investment products, indicating a change in how traditional institutions and several firms may utilize ETH in the future. The above big withdrawals by organizations are normally connected to long-term strategic holding with no intention of immediate selling. When big holders move assets to cold storage wallets, it typically triggers decreased selling pressure and tightened supply in…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239125+3.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1335+1.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001734-0.28%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:52
Partager
Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

The post Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Japan is preparing a major overhaul of how it regulates and taxes digital assets, with its Financial Services Agency (FSA) set to push for crypto-friendly reforms in the 2026 fiscal year.   The plan would bring cryptocurrency taxation in line with stock investments, marking one of the most significant shifts in Japan’s approach to digital assets to date. Under the proposal, profits from trading cryptocurrencies would be separated from regular income and instead taxed at a flat 20% rate. This represents a sharp break from the current framework, where crypto earnings are treated as “miscellaneous income” and can face progressive tax rates of up to 55%. Industry groups have also urged the government to allow a three-year carry-forward on trading losses, similar to equity markets. If approved, the new system would not only simplify reporting for retail traders but also encourage corporate involvement in Japan’s digital asset sector. The FSA is pairing the tax reform with a separate bill that would reclassify crypto under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This change would move digital assets away from being considered a mere payment method under the Payment Services Act and instead recognize them as legitimate financial products, clearing the way for domestic crypto ETFs. The timing is deliberate. Japan has been striving to position itself as a leader in digital finance, especially as global competition heats up. Regulators are also moving toward approving the nation’s first yen-backed stablecoin, JPYC. Issued by Tokyo-based fintech JPYC Inc., the token is targeting issuance of 1 trillion yen (roughly $6.8 billion) over three years. Taken together, these measures highlight a broader strategy: attract institutional players, create a more competitive tax environment, and cement Japan’s role as a major crypto hub in Asia. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239125+3.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10196+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1335+1.13%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:45
Partager
SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

The crypto market keeps delivering surprises, and this week is no exception. From meme coin presales catching fire to mainstream tokens gaining momentum, investors are looking for the best crypto to buy now. Arctic Pablo Coin is creating major buzz with its ongoing presale and confirmed CEX listing, while Pudgy Penguins and Ponke continue building strong […]
SUI
SUI$3.7916+2.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.17057-3.33%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.012247+2.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup