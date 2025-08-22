Bitcoin 4-Year Cycle May Still Be in Play: Glassnode

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:12

Bitcoin’s recent price action may still be tracking its historic four-year halving cycle, despite some market predictions that increasing institutional interest will break the pattern, according to onchain analytics firm Glassnode.

“From a cyclical perspective, Bitcoin’s price action also echoes prior patterns,” Glassnode said in a markets report on Wednesday.

Bitcoin shows signs of cool off

Glassnode said several factors suggest that the Bitcoin (BTC) cycle may be further along than the market assumes.

Profit-taking among long-term holders — those holding Bitcoin for more than 155 days — is now “comparable to past euphoric phases, reinforcing the impression of a market late in its cycle,” it said.

Glassnode also pointed to weakening demand, with capital inflows into Bitcoin “showing signs of fatigue.” Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have posted outflows of about $975 million over the past four trading days, according to Farside Investors.

Since Bitcoin reached a new high of $124,128 on Aug. 14, the asset has dropped 8.3% to $113,940 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap.

CryptocurrenciesBitcoin is down 2.82% over the past 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap

Glassnode said the drop in demand has pushed traders toward riskier bets on volatility.

“This slowing appetite has coincided with a surge in speculative positioning, as open interest across major altcoins briefly reached a record high of $60B before correcting with a -$2.5B decline,” it said.

If Bitcoin continues to follow its typical cycle, its highs may arrive as early as October, Glassnode said, adding that in the 2018 and 2022 cycles, its peak cycle highs were reached just two or three months beyond “where we currently stand when measured from the cycle low.”

Related: Bitcoin eyes liquidity at $110K: Watch these BTC price levels next

Crypto analyst Rekt Capital said in early July that if the Bitcoin cycle follows the 2020 pattern, the market will likely peak in October, or 550 days after the Bitcoin halving in April 2024.

Several executives say four-year cycle is over

Not all agree that Bitcoin is still following a four-year cycle, as some industry figures argue that the growing number of public treasuries buying Bitcoin and rising demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs may lead to the cycle playing out differently.

On Aug. 10, author and investor Jason Williams said that the top 100 treasury companies hold almost 1 million Bitcoin, suggesting this cycle is different and the four-year cycle isn’t over yet. BitcoinTreasuries.NET data shows publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies hold about $112.17 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan said in late July that the Bitcoin cycle “is dead” and Bitcoin will likely see an “up year” in 2026.

Hougan said he expects this cycle’s timeline to be different because the halving cycle matters less each time, and the interest rate cycle is becoming more favorable for crypto.

Magazine: Solana Seeker review: Is the $500 crypto phone worth it?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-price-4-year-old-cycle-not-dead-crypto-analysts?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.096+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000379-8.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks