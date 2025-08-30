Bitcoin 8% Below CME Gap Ahead Of Monthly Close — Will History Repeat?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:32
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01288+0.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020126+10.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.012125+0.53%

Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency.

Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems.

In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others.

In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies.

Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative.

Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information.

Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets.

Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He is a big music fan with an interest in almost every genre. He can be described as a “music nomad” always ready to listen to new artists and explore new trends.

Semilore Faleti is also a strong advocate for social justice, preaching fairness, inclusivity, and equity. He actively promotes the engagement of issues centred around systemic inequalities and all forms of discrimination.

He also promotes political participation by all persons at all levels. He believes active contribution to governmental systems and policies is the fastest and most effective way to bring about permanent positive change in any society.

In conclusion, Semilore Faleti exemplifies the convergence of expertise, passion, and advocacy in the world of crypto journalism. He is a rare individual whose work in documenting the evolution of cryptocurrency will remain relevant for years to come.

His dedication to demystifying digital assets and advocating for their adoption, combined with his commitment to social justice and political engagement, positions him as a dynamic and influential voice in the industry.

Whether through his meticulous reporting at NewsBTC or his fervent promotion of fairness and equity, Semilore continues to inform, educate, and inspire his audience, striving for a more transparent and inclusive financial future.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-8-below-cme-gap-ahead-of-monthly-close-will-history-repeat/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of
MemeCore
M$0.73293+54.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,295.64-1.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707+11.16%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 07:47
Partager
Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Solana meme coins like WIF may have peaked, and traders now eye Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005, raising $1.9M+ with ETH L2 utility and 100x meme coin upside.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04535+9.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.012129+0.56%
MAY
MAY$0.04441-1.24%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 19:40
Partager
Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

An Indian court has recently sentenced 14 individuals involved in a significant Bitcoin extortion case, highlighting ongoing challenges in the country’s cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement efforts. The case underscores the complexities faced by authorities in tackling crypto-related crimes, especially those involving scams and extortion facilitated through digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Details of the [...]
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+1.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.012129+0.56%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/30 19:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the ‘Next Dogwifhat’ Play – Layer Brett

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Institutions Follow the Yield, Picks Solana Staking Over Ethereum

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings exceeded 1,900, and mining output this week was 89.2 BTC.