Bitcoin, altcoins tumble as weak job numbers stoke recession fears

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:17
Movement
MOVE$0.1161+1.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016261-6.58%
Sign
SIGN$0.07249+1.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02679+0.29%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0642+2.93%

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin and altcoins dropped after weak US jobs data heightened recession concerns.
  • Markets anticipate a Federal Reserve rate cut in September as economic risks increase.

The price of Bitcoin fell below $110,500 on Friday morning as August jobs data came in weaker than expected, which fueled concerns about a looming recession. Altcoins also saw gains erased as market volatility intensified.

The US economy added 22,000 jobs in August, far below expectations and down from 79,000 in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The unemployment rate increased to 4.3% from 4.2%, while July’s job gains were revised lower from 73,000.

The sharp deceleration suggests businesses are pulling back on hiring, often an early warning sign of weaker demand and slowing activity.

The three-month average has dropped sharply, showing a consistent cooling trend in the labor market that can spill into consumer spending and overall growth, raising the risk of recession.

Gold hit a record $3,580 on the weak jobs data, while Bitcoin dipped to $112,500 before rebounding above $113,300, TradingView showed.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq also touched fresh highs, but crypto and equities quickly pulled back even as markets fully priced in a September Fed rate cut.

Traders now see a 98% chance the Fed delivers a quarter-point cut at its Sept. 16–17 meeting, with 2% odds on a half-point move, according to FedWatch Tool data.

In his most recent statements at the Fed’s Jackson Hole event, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank kept the door open for a September rate cut.

However, he also indicated it would not signal the start of an aggressive easing cycle.

Powell noted that inflation risks remain tilted to the upside while employment risks are leaning lower. With policy rates now closer to neutral but still restrictive, he said the Fed can proceed carefully, while leaving room for adjustments if risks shift further.

Markets are now looking ahead to the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, set for release on September 11, to gauge whether Fed rate cuts are on the horizon.

September has historically been a volatile month for crypto and stocks.

Last year, Bitcoin fell below $55,000 before surging after a 50-basis-point Fed cut. The rate move came amid rising unemployment, weak job growth, and recession fears.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-recession-fears-us-jobs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The […]
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013994-9.08%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:31
Partager
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06405+2.36%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016247-6.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team