Bitcoin and Altcoins Slide as Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Looms

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/21 01:00

Waning hopes for a September rate cut have triggered profit-taking, liquidations, and broader caution across risk assets.

Bitcoin Nears 6-Week Low

Bitcoin fell below $113,000 on Wednesday, approaching its lowest levels in six weeks. The downturn began after hotter-than-expected U.S. macro data last week dented optimism around monetary easing. Profit-taking at record highs earlier this month has now turned into sustained selling pressure.

Kronos Research CIO Vincent Liu told The Block that Bitcoin’s correction is being fueled by leveraged liquidations and a retreat from risky positions. He expects price consolidation in the near term as traders wait for clearer policy direction from the Fed.

Ethereum Holds Critical Support

Ethereum also faces a decisive moment. Analysts highlight $4,200 as a critical support level; a breakdown could see ETH slide toward $3,900. For now, buyers are attempting to defend this zone, but the broader market tone remains fragile.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin Rally Under Fire as Analysts See Trouble Ahead

XRP and Cardano are among other major altcoins seeing steep declines, mirroring Bitcoin’s losses and reflecting investor unease ahead of Friday’s policy update.

Spotlight on Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

The central focus is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium. Investors are eager for clues about the September meeting, with markets currently split on whether the Fed will move toward easing or maintain a hawkish tone.

Peter Chung, head of research at Presto Research, noted that Powell’s comments could set the immediate direction for crypto. “If Powell delivers a more moderate stance than expected, the market could recover. But anything signaling resistance to rate cuts could spark another sharp correction,” he said.

Wait-and-See Mode

For now, traders appear to be in limbo. Short-term volatility is likely, with Bitcoin stuck under pressure and Ethereum battling to hold its floor. The outcome of Powell’s speech could determine whether the market stages a rebound or slides further into correction territory.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin and Altcoins Slide as Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Looms appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.019-6.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008378+1.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-12.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07434+4.24%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+0.41%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:05
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010194-1.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-5.12%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It