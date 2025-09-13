The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Score Nearly $1.1B in Fresh Inflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On September 12, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded the fifth consecutive day of inflows with $642 million. Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $406 million on their fourth consecutive day, reported by SoSoValue.

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642.35 million, led by Fidelity FBTC’s $315.18 million. BlackRock IBIT also added $264.71 million, while Bitwise BITB and Ark &21Shares gained $29.16 million and $19.37 million, respectively. Besides this, VanEck HODL added $8.24 million, and Grayscale BTC recorded $5.69 million in inflows.

Overall, Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of $3.89 billion with total net assets of $153.18 billion. It marked 6.62% of the market cap, showing strong market confidence.

Ethereum ETF Breakdown

Ethereum ETFs recorded a daily net inflow of $405.55 million. Fidelity FETH led with $163.28 million, followed by BlackRock ETHA with $165.56 million. Additional gains were reported by Grayscale ETHE ($23.84 million), Grayscale ETH ($17.57 million), and Bitwise ETHW ($16.62 million).

21Shares TETH and VanEck ETHV also registered smaller inflows of $6.95 million and $6.79 million, respectively. Total trading volume in Ethereum reached $2.55 billion with total net assets of $30.35 billion. This marks 5.38% of its market cap, slightly higher than the previous day.

Market Context

Bitcoin is trading at $115,846 with a market cap of $2.307 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $46.238 billion, while Ethereum trades at $4,724.45, with a market cap of $570.341 billion. Its trading volume has climbed $39.308 billion, marking the highest of September.

With growing interest in the ETF market, Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to benefit from institutional demand. Recent developments in the global cryptocurrency framework also worked in favor of these two assets.