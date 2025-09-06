Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/06 16:54
PAIN
PAIN$1.32-0.93%

TLDR

  • Over $4.6 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today, triggering volatility.

  • Bitcoin’s max pain point is $112K, while Ethereum’s is $4,400, indicating likely price pullbacks.

  • Analysts warn of September’s historical weakness, with increasing implied volatility.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum are seeing defensive sentiment, with higher interest in put options.

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for volatility today as over $4.6 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) options expire. This event could significantly influence short-term price action for both assets. With a total notional value of $3.38 billion in Bitcoin options and $1.29 billion in Ethereum options, traders are preparing for potential price shifts.

Bitcoin’s expiry holds considerable weight, with open interest standing at 30,447 contracts. Analysts are watching the max pain point for Bitcoin, which sits at $112,000. This level represents the point where the most options are likely to expire worthless, potentially driving the market toward this price. Similarly, Ethereum’s max pain level is $4,400, and traders are focused on this target as Ethereum approaches its options expiry.

Historical Weakness and Rising Implied Volatility

September has historically been a challenging month for the cryptocurrency market, and analysts are cautious about the current expiry period. Institutional rollovers and quarterly settlements typically reduce capital inflows, contributing to lower liquidity and subdued market performance.

Implied volatility (IV) has been on the rise for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin’s IV has bounced back to around 40%, while Ethereum’s short-term IV has surged to 70%.

This increase in volatility expectations comes after both assets saw corrections, with Bitcoin dropping more than 10% from its all-time highs. For Ethereum, a similar correction has left traders worried about potential further downside.

Bearish Sentiment Dominates, but Some Upside Potential Remains

Despite the increasing volatility, there is a notable defensive sentiment in the market. A large portion of the options volume, nearly 30%, is concentrated in put options, indicating that traders are positioning themselves for a possible downturn. The put-call ratio for Bitcoin currently sits at 1.41, suggesting a bearish tilt in the market.

However, some analysts are hopeful for a potential upside after the expiry. Bitcoin has shown some strength, increasing by 1.7% in the past 24 hours, reaching $112,500. Traders are eyeing the $113,000 level as a possible breakout point, and a successful retest could confirm a sustained rally.

For Ethereum, the options market shows stronger demand for calls, particularly above the $4,500 strike price. Analysts suggest this could indicate some upside potential, although the overall sentiment remains cautious due to the higher implied volatility and the market’s historical underperformance in September.

Max Pain and Options Dynamics May Guide Short-Term Price Action

As the options expiration event unfolds, analysts expect Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to gravitate toward their respective max pain levels. For Bitcoin, this means prices could edge toward the $112,000 mark, while Ethereum may hover around $4,400.

This behavior is typical for options expiry, where price dynamics often align with max pain levels due to the concentration of options activity.

The next few hours could bring heightened volatility as the options clear, and traders adjust their positions. After 8:00 UTC, when the options expire on Deribit, the market could stabilize, allowing for a clearer direction. Whether this expiry acts as a catalyst for a recovery or continued weakness remains uncertain, but the options market’s dynamics will likely dictate the near-term movements.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility as $4.6 Billion in Options Expire appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

This article validates a market simulation and calibration procedure using real-world historical data from the Hong Kong exchange (HKEX).
RealLink
REAL$0.06013-2.44%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/06 10:21
Partager
Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

it is possible to postulate that AI already has language consciousness. It may not have emotions consciousness, or feelings consciousness and more, but it possesses language, and for areas it aligns with human capabilities, is at least more than half of the divisional total in an instance. So, AI already has language consciousness. AI is already language sentient, conceptually.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+2.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-1.07%
MAY
MAY$0.04085-2.92%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/06 06:56
Partager
‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

Bloomberg Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) analyst James Seyffart shared his perspective on the long-awaited altcoin season and how it may differ from previous cycles following the boom of Digital Asset Treasuries and institutional adoption. Related Reading: WLFI Token Controversy: Justin Sun Denies Selling Rumors Following Address Blacklist Altseason Already Here? In a recent interview with Jay Hamilton from Milk Road, James Seyffart, senior analyst and ETF expert at Bloomberg, reaffirmed his stance that the four-year cycle theory has “lost a lot of value,” at least for this cycle. “I’m one of those people not necessarily saying this time is different, but I don’t think we’re going to, you know, peak in later this year and then drop 80%. I just don’t think that’s going to happen anymore,” he stated. The analyst previously explained that with institutional adoption and treasury companies, the cycle’s amplitude will reduce significantly, adding that this theory has gotten “muted” and “It won’t be as strict as on the money, where everything collapses in November or December.” During the Thursday interview, he affirmed that, unlike the previous cycle, the market appears to be experiencing what could be considered a “corporate” altcoin season, driven by institutional adoption, Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Seyffart considers that DATCOs are “taking a lot of steam” from any potential traditional altcoin season, as “they’ve been on absolute fire.” Based on this, he suggested that in the short term, the highly anticipated altcoin season is occurring on public markets through institutions: The thing is, I just think right now this market is becoming a little more institutionalized (…). I just don’t think altcoins are going to run in the same way it has in years past. Largely because the money that’s mostly driving the performance of things like Bitcoin and ETH right now is institutional money. Altcoin ETFs Demand Won’t Match BTC, ETH The ETF expert asserted that neither institutional money nor the long-awaited approval of multiple altcoin-based ETFs will fuel a rally like the BTC or ETH-based products had at launch, despite the evident interest in the investment products. “Anyone who thinks like, ‘oh, Bitcoin ETFs took in 40 billion, (…) XRP ETF is going to take in the same amount’ or whatever. That’s just not how this is going to work. These are longer tail assets,” he added. Recently, Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the XRP spot ETFs could hit $5 billion worth of inflows in their first month. He pointed out that after BTC, XRP is the most recognized token among Wall Street investors, which could drive significant adoption from the start and even outperform Ethereum ETFs. Related Reading: Cardano (ADA) Redemption Controversy Over? Hoskinson Shares IOG Audit Results Seyffart explained that there will be demand for the altcoin-based investment products, and “there will probably be multiple products for each of these assets to do well.” He pointed out that they will not capture the same institutional capital as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, “but they’ll be trading vehicles.” However, the Bloomberg analyst expects basket products that combine multiple assets to attract significantly more interest from institutional capital, arguing that investment advisors prefer asset diversification. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
MemeCore
M$1.61355-0.18%
Threshold
T$0.01581-1.37%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198163+0.22%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/06 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details

Next week's macroeconomic outlook: interest rate cuts are no longer a problem, and CPI data may stimulate a 50 basis point drop