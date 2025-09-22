BTC may range $116.8K–$120.8K and ETH $4.3K–$4.6K, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 660% APY staking could deliver 20%+ gains this week, analysts say.BTC may range $116.8K–$120.8K and ETH $4.3K–$4.6K, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 660% APY staking could deliver 20%+ gains this week, analysts say.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Prediction For This Upcoming Week & Experts Give Their Top Gainer Forecast

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 18:10
bitcoin26 main lbr

After boosting their stability with decent gains last week, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are entering a critical phase in the new week, and traders are watching key price levels to gauge the Bitcoin price and Ethereum price prediction. Following the latest interest rate cuts, the top cryptocurrencies have not surged as expected, prompting traders to wonder about their next levels.

Meanwhile, as BTC and ETH stall, experts are scanning the market for altcoin opportunities with better potential upside. One token getting loud attention is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new meme-coin on Ethereum that may be the next 100x crypto based on its massive presale rally.

lbrett banner

Layer Brett steals the spotlight with its presale 

Within a few weeks of presale, Layer Brett has quickly emerged as the best crypto presale on the market, surpassing $3.9 million in total presale revenue. Analysts are tipping it as the next 100x crypto that could outshine BTC and ETH this week. 

Here are some reasons why the Ethereum-based meme coin is causing FOMO among investors:

  • Scalability & Low Fees: Layer Brett is powered by Ethereum’s Layer-2 technology. This means its users can enjoy fast and cheap transactions that will make trading far more efficient for them.
  • Staking Rewards: Another reason to back Layer Brett this week is its groundbreaking staking program. Early token holders can lock up LBRETT and earn over 660% APY. With the record-breaking staking rewards alone, new entrants have a shot at life-changing gains that established cryptos like BTC and ETH can’t offer.
  • Early Entry Advantage: With a total supply capped at 10 billion, Layer Brett is a deflationary token that is likely to increase in price as it becomes scarcer over time. At a current presale price of just $0.0058, early participants are buying into the project at its bottom level and can ride with it to the moon.

The combination of the viral meme energy that can drive it to monumental heights and real-world use cases for traders, investors, and developers. Analysts are predicting up to 20% gains this week, which is significantly higher than the potential gains from BTC and ETH. 

Bitcoin price prediction: How high can BTC go this week?

Despite the latest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, the BTC price remained stagnant for most of last week. This move suggested that the Bitcoin price could be over the days where lower interest rates drive its price, having only surged to around $117K and then clawed back to $115K. 

The recent Bitcoin move has resulted in modest Bitcoin price predictions, with the token forecasted to trade within a price range of $116,800 and $120,800 this week. If this happens, the BTC price would have only increased by 0.8% and 4.3%, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Layer Brett could rally by up to 20% within the same time due to its buzzing community drive and attention. 

lbr

Ethereum price prediction: What to expect this week

Like BTC, the latest Ethereum price prediction suggests that the altcoin could move between $4,300 and $4.600 this week. Considering that the ETH price today stands around $4,400, the projections suggest that ETH traders could see their holdings dip by around 2.3% or increase by roughly 7% this week. 

Unlike Layer Brett, which offers a potential 20% gain during the same period, neither BTC nor ETH can match the shinier top gainer. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
