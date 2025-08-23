Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Flat as Index Drops 1.1%

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3926.49, down 1.1% (-44.65) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
None of the 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: ETH (+0.0%) and BTC (-0.1%).
Laggards: ADA (-3.1%) and LINK (-2.9%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
