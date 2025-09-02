Bitcoin and Gold Soar as Traders Anticipate Fed Rate Cuts

Both Bitcoin and gold have recently seen significant price surges, with Bitcoin exceeding $110,000 and gold reaching a new all-time high of $3,508. This dual rally is largely attributed to growing market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates. Traders are currently assigning a high probability of a quarter-point rate reduction …

