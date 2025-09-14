Bitcoin and Hyperliquid Hold the Line as BullZilla Presale Surges Past $360K: Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week

Rapid opportunities and sudden shifts characterize the cryptocurrency market in 2025. Investors are chasing both dependable blue chips and high-octane meme coins, looking for the perfect mix of stability and massive upside. Each week brings a new contender, but only a few stand out as the top cryptos to invest in this week.BullZilla has quickly separated itself from the noise. While established players like Bitcoin continue to anchor portfolios, innovative projects such as Hyperliquid push the boundaries of decentralized trading. However, it’s BullZilla’s presale that is setting the pace and making headlines.

Bitcoin: The Timeless Benchmark

Bitcoin continues to be the market’s compass. Its unparalleled network security and global recognition make it the go-to hedge against volatility and inflation. Institutional adoption is accelerating in 2025, with prominent asset managers offering new ETF products that keep demand high.

For investors seeking exposure to crypto without the speculation of smaller tokens, Bitcoin remains unmatched. It’s the asset that shapes sentiment for the entire market, ensuring that any list of the top cryptos to invest in this week would be incomplete without it.

Hyperliquid: Innovating the DeFi Frontier

Hyperliquid has carved out a reputation as a decentralized exchange with lightning-fast execution and deep liquidity. By combining an intuitive interface with cutting-edge on-chain order books, Hyperliquid attracts both seasoned traders and new DeFi participants. Analysts highlight its growing volume and consistent upgrades as signals that the platform is positioned for sustained adoption.

Beyond its tech, Hyperliquid’s token economy encourages active participation, rewarding liquidity providers and traders alike. As DeFi expands into mainstream crypto investing, Hyperliquid remains a steady, forward-thinking choice among the top cryptos to invest in this week, balancing innovation with real user demand.

BullZilla Presale: Explosive Start and Growing FOMO

Now the spotlight turns to BullZilla ($BZIL), the narrative-driven meme coin whose presale is rewriting expectations. Stage 2D is live at a price of $0.00005241, after surpassing $360,000 raised and onboarding more than 1,200 holders. With 24.7 billion tokens already sold, the project is on track for an aggressive launch.

What sets Bull Zilla apart is its unique presale structure: prices rise every 48 hours or once $100,000 is raised, compressing supply and rewarding early entrants. The listing price of $0.00527 points to an eye-catching potential ROI of over 11,000%, a figure that places BullZilla firmly among the trending meme coins 2025 and the undisputed leader of the top cryptos to invest in this week.

BullZilla Presale Information

Metric Details Current Stage 2D (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase 4 Current Price $0.00005241 Presale Tally Over $360,000 Raised Token Holders Over 1200 Tokens Sold 23.4 Billion

How to Buy BullZilla

Investors eager to join the BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale can participate directly through the official website. The process typically involves:

Connecting a Wallet (such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet). Selecting the Payment Option (ETH) Purchasing BullZilla Tokens at the current presale price. Claiming Tokens once the presale stage concludes.

Conclusion: Balancing Stability and Explosive Growth

This week’s market narrative blends reliability and excitement. Bitcoin provides the foundation, Hyperliquid drives innovation in decentralized trading, and BullZilla ($BZIL) delivers unmatched speculative upside. For investors seeking a diversified approach, combining these three offers a strategic balance, steady growth with a shot at life-changing gains.

Early participation is key. As the BullZilla presale accelerates, missing Stage 2D could mean leaving extraordinary ROI on the table while others capture the next big meme-coin wave.

For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

Why is BullZilla considered one of the top cryptos to invest in this week?

BullZilla’s presale stages increase in price every 48 hours or after $100,000 is raised, creating urgency and a clear path to potential returns of over 11,000% by the projected listing price.

How does Hyperliquid fit into a 2025 crypto portfolio?

Hyperliquid’s fast, decentralized exchange infrastructure provides exposure to the growing DeFi sector while offering deep liquidity and steady development.

Is Bitcoin still worth buying amid new meme coins?

Yes. Bitcoin remains the market’s most secure and widely adopted digital asset, acting as both a hedge and a benchmark for the entire crypto economy.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.





The post Bitcoin and Hyperliquid Hold the Line as BullZilla Presale Surges Past $360K: Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week appeared first on Coindoo.