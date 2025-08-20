Bitcoin Apparent Demand Weakens: Expansion Slows To 30K BTC

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 09:00
Bitcoin is once again under pressure after failing to sustain momentum above the $120,000 mark and now struggling to hold support near $115,000. The recent rejection from the $125,000 level has triggered heightened volatility, with selling pressure weighing on short-term market sentiment.

Despite printing new all-time highs last week, BTC has quickly retraced, moving into a consolidation phase between key support and resistance levels. Bulls remain cautious as momentum shows signs of fading, leaving Bitcoin vulnerable to further downside if demand weakens.

Data from CryptoQuant highlights this shift clearly: at current price levels, demand is softening while momentum indicators suggest exhaustion after months of strong gains. This cooling effect is particularly concerning given the backdrop of heavy resistance above $120,000, where many short-term holders may be tempted to take profits.

A successful defense of the $115,000 zone could provide the foundation for a renewed push toward highs, but a breakdown risks triggering a deeper correction. With volatility returning and confidence being tested, all eyes are on BTC’s ability to maintain support and stabilize before making its next major move.

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Shows Fading Momentum

According to top analyst Axel Adler, one of the most telling on-chain signals right now is Bitcoin’s Apparent Demand. This metric tracks the net change of young investors holding coins less than one year old that have been actively moving. Positive values indicate expansion of circulation, suggesting new demand and activity from younger market participants. Negative values, in contrast, reflect coins aging into longer-term holding, signaling reduced demand from new entrants.

Currently, the metric remains in positive territory, sitting around 30,000 BTC. This confirms that expanded demand still exists, but momentum has been clearly fading in recent weeks. The decline from higher levels shows that while Bitcoin continues to attract inflows, the intensity of new participation is weakening. If this value trends toward zero, it would signal cooling demand from new investors, a possible warning that fresh capital inflows are drying up.

Bitcoin Apparent Demand | Source: Axel Adler

Adler notes that the market structure remains supportive of long-term strength, as older coins continue to migrate into strong hands. However, the slowdown in young investor activity at a time when Bitcoin struggles to hold support below all-time highs adds weight to the current consolidation. Traders are closely monitoring this indicator, as further decline could signal short-term vulnerability before the next major move.

BTC Consolidates Below Key Level

Bitcoin continues to face mounting volatility, with the 4-hour chart showing clear signs of weakness as the price hovers around $115,573. After multiple failed attempts to reclaim the $123,217 resistance level, BTC has entered a short-term downtrend, slipping below its key moving averages. The 50-day SMA has already crossed below the 100-day SMA, while the 200-day SMA looms overhead as a stronger resistance barrier, highlighting bearish momentum in the near term.

BTC consolidates in a range | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

The rejection from $123K has now turned into a consolidation phase, with sellers defending the $118K–$120K zone aggressively. Price action suggests that $115K has become the immediate level to watch, as a confirmed break below could open the door to deeper retracements toward $112K or even $110K. Trading volumes have also increased on down moves, signaling growing selling pressure.

On the flip side, if Bitcoin manages to hold $115K and build a base, bulls may attempt another push toward $118K. However, momentum indicators suggest that buyers are losing steam, and the market could continue to consolidate before a decisive move. For now, BTC remains trapped between resistance at $123K and critical support at $115K, with the coming sessions likely to define its short-term direction.

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView

