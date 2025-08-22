Bitcoin Asia 2025 will be held in Hong Kong with a museum-scale exhibition

Par : Incrypted
2025/08/22 20:25
Notcoin
NOT$0,001896+%3,09
  • Bitcoin Asia 2025 will showcase a museum-scale exhibition in Hong Kong.
  • In particular, it will feature works by Robert Alice and Ordinals installations.
  • Dennis Koch noted that the popularity of bitcoin-oriented exhibitions is growing.

Bitcoin Asia 2025 will present a museum-level exhibition in Hong Kong that will combine digital and physical works on value, code, and property — “from bytes to brushstrokes.”

According to the press release, the event demonstrates how bitcoin is affecting not only global finance but also culture.

The event organizers named British artist and author Robert Alice, whose works explore the philosophical and historical foundations of the blockchain, as the main participant of the exhibition. Hong Kong will show two paintings from his Portraits of a Mind series, a 40-part cycle that encodes the first 12.3 million characters of the bitcoin code.

The statement noted that Alice’s works have already been exhibited at Christie’s Art Tech Summit and will be presented at a special bitcoin auction at Christie’s in September, where a rare early issue of Bitcoin Magazine will also be shown. His works are held in the permanent collections of the Centre Pompidou, LACMA, and Monnaie de Paris.

The event will also feature a fireside chat between former Sotheby’s CEO Ted Smith and Swiss diplomat and collector of contemporary Chinese art Dr Uli Sieg. The two will discuss the future of collecting, cultural diplomacy, and new models of art appreciation, the press release said.

According to the event’s representatives, the exhibition will bring together more than a dozen international artists from Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, Germany, the UK, and the US.

For the first time in Asia, a large LED installation and a physical gallery with works available at fixed prices or at auctions will be presented simultaneously. All sales will be made exclusively in bitcoin, the event organizers said.

Among the highlighted works is a new installation by Harvard professor Scott Kominers from his Pidentities series, which explores mathematics, identity, and origins. The project, which started on Ethereum, will now make its debut at Ordinals, embodying the infinite digits of the number π on the bitcoin blockchain, according to a press release.

The exhibition will also feature some of Ordinals’ most famous collections, such as OnChainMonkey and Bitcoin Puppets, highlighting the expanding cultural movement around bitcoin, the team said.

At the same time, according to the event’s representatives, the exhibition takes place against the backdrop of the global art market transformation. In 2024, global art sales fell by 27% to $10.2 billion, and in 2025, the decline continues: another minus 16% year-on-year.

Major art fairs, including The Art Show in New York and Taipei Dangdai, have announced “pauses” due to high costs and declining demand. Instead, bitcoin sales have already exceeded 100 BTC since 2019, and an increasing number of collectors are switching to digital formats.

The organizers emphasised that Michael Saylor’s words take on special significance against this background:

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0,000357+%0,28
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Partager
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2,564+%3,47
RealLink
REAL$0,05409+%4,96
Moonveil
MORE$0,10386+%3,88
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Partager
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0,01642+%3,14
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1786-%2,45
Movement
MOVE$0,1308+%2,50
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May