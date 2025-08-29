The second-annual Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference kicked off Aug. 28 in Hong Kong, welcoming leaders worldwide in the virtual currency space. The city has also pursued onerous regulations to rein in the dealings of digital assets to protect investors and control financial risks.

The two-day event attracted more than 17,000 ticket registrations, nearly three times last year’s attendance, revealing the meteoric development of Asia’s crypto society. It’s expected that around 15,000 fans will attend — making it the second biggest Bitcoin-focused event on the planet.

The right-wing Goethel men have said that the event’s star speaker would be Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump. He commanded attention with his appearance, but he prompted some late withdrawals, too. Eric Yip Chee-hang, executive director of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and Johnny Ng Kit-ch, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, withdrew from the panel. Officials reportedly recommended they steer clear of Eric Trump amid ongoing political sensitivities.

While the pullbacks, Bitcoin Asia is also a platform for regulators, entrepreneurs, and crypto firms to debate the tension between innovation and supervision.

Speakers push treasury use and tighter regulation

One of the main themes of this year’s Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference is how digital asset treasuries can mature beyond token-bag-holding into a healthier financial ecology.

Abel Seow, head of APAC and managing director of BitGo, said companies should view their treasuries as more than passive storage for crypto assets. He explained that firms should use these resources to drive innovation and build sustainable markets. Seow noted that while many companies were still focused on accumulating tokens, the next stage would involve creating ecosystems that attract institutional investors and strengthen trust in crypto.

Clarence Shen, a fintech policy manager at the SFC, said Hong Kong aimed to be at the forefront of setting global rules for digital assets. He explained that the city had actively engaged in multilateral and bilateral discussions with regulators. According to him, Hong Kong should take part in these efforts and act as an active writer of the global rulebook.

Other speakers concurred with the sentiment that regulation is now the heart of where crypto is going. With the United States and Europe already establishing new benchmarks, many believe Asia — particularly Hong Kong — will be the next front in a global race to harmonize rules for the world of cryptotrading.

Hong Kong chases stablecoin rules on its crypto dreams

The Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference followed one of the most significant new laws that Hong Kong has introduced in months. On May 21, 2025, the city introduced the stablecoin law, which would have required the operators of Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins to be licensed by the HKMA. The law imposes strict rules on reserves, redemption rights, and risk management.

The ordinance reflects Hong Kong’s efforts to ensure protection for investors while instilling trust in its financial system. But it has also dampened some initial excitement, as companies contend with higher compliance costs and limits on issuing or marketing stablecoins without the appropriate licenses.

In February 2025, the SFC also looked at rules on crypto derivatives and margin financing for professional investors. Hong Kong has granted nine licenses for digital asset trading, with eight more applications under review.

The measures are part of the city’s balancing act between wooing international investment in crypto and hedging systemic risks in its financial system.

