Bitcoin at risk of a 51% attack from two miners

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:36
Bitcoin
BTC$113,127.83-2.70%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004732-6.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-1.75%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05623+3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020364-6.25%
Bitcoin at risk of a 51% attack
  • Foundry USA and AntPool now control over half of Bitcoin’s hash power.
  • Bitcoin price is slipping toward $110,530, a crucial support level.
  • Macro fears and Fed shifts add pressure to already weak crypto markets.

After Monero’s 51% takeover, two Bitcoin mining pools have sparked fears of a potential 51% attack on Bitcoin.

Notably, the developments have raised critical questions about the security of the Bitcoin network and the stability of the wider crypto market.

Also, the concerns over mining centralisation have intensified just as BTC faces steep price declines and broader macroeconomic pressures.

Two mining pools dominate Bitcoin’s hash power

Two major mining pools, Foundry USA and AntPool, now control more than half of Bitcoin’s total computing power.

Foundry even mined eight consecutive blocks in a row, an event that is extremely rare and has heightened fears of network centralization.

With over 51% of the hash power concentrated in just two entities, experts warn that Bitcoin is technically vulnerable to a 51% attack.

In such a scenario, the dominant miners could potentially reorganize blocks, censor transactions, or undermine trust in the network.

While such an attack would be extremely costly and perhaps self-defeating, the centralization trend has raised red flags across the community.

Rising empty blocks and collapsing fees

Alongside the hash power imbalance, analysts have noted an increase in the number of empty blocks being mined.

Empty blocks generate lower transaction fees, which has led to collapsing revenues for miners and less efficient network usage.

This situation has further fueled concerns about the long-term sustainability of the Bitcoin ecosystem, particularly as users demand greater efficiency from the blockchain.

Although some commentators argue that a 51% attack would require an astronomical investment, estimated at around $1.1 trillion, they also admit that the risk of manipulation grows when power becomes too concentrated.

Supporters of Bitcoin believe that no rational actor would spend such sums to destroy the very network that sustains their investment.

Still, the perception of risk is enough to shake market confidence.

Bitcoin price slides toward key support levels

The security fears are unfolding at a delicate moment for Bitcoin’s price.

After reaching an all-time high of $124,000 just last week, Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen sharply to around $113,000.

The cryptocurrency is now approaching a crucial support level near $110,530, where buyers are expected to step in.

If the price holds above that level, a rebound toward $120,000 and eventually $124,474 could follow.

Some analysts like popular X commentator BitQuant are confident that Bitcoin is still on track to reach $145,000 without ever dipping below the six-figure mark.

However, if Bitcoin breaks below the $110,530 support zone, the decline could deepen toward $107,000 or even $100,000.

Short-term charts show bearish momentum, with the relative strength index in negative territory and the 20-day moving average sloping downward.

Macro fears add pressure on crypto markets

Beyond the technical charts, macroeconomic shocks are also weighing on sentiment.

A recent shift in Federal Reserve policy, combined with Wall Street warnings about the newly passed Genius Act stablecoin bill, has unsettled investors.

There are fears that the legislation could trigger a flood of withdrawals worth up to $6.6 trillion, posing systemic risks to both banking and crypto markets.

 

 

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/bitcoin-at-risk-of-a-51-attack-from-two-miners/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular