Bitcoin ATH Move Gets Solana, Hedera, MAGACOIN in Focus

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 11:19
Bitcoin’s latest run to an all-time high has cooled, with the price pulling back toward $112K before recovering. As the market steadies, attention has shifted toward Solana, Hedera, and MAGACOIN, where traders see new opportunities beyond Bitcoin’s rally.

Bitcoin Consolidates After ATH Surge

Bitcoin rose 2.9% over the past 24 hours to trade around $115,285, after dropping from its record high of $124,450. Analysts point to a combination of Fed policy speculation, institutional flows, and macro sentiment driving the latest moves.

With Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole address expected to touch on interest rate policy, markets have priced in dovish expectations. That anticipation, along with resumed inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, has helped BTC stabilize above $114,000.

Correlation with traditional markets has also increased, suggesting Bitcoin remains sensitive to global liquidity signals. While the pullback has caused some short-term caution, many traders are using this period of consolidation to rotate into faster-moving altcoins.

Solana Surges on ETF Buzz and Corporate Adoption

Solana outpaced much of the crypto market, climbing over 12% in the past day. Excitement is building after VanEck filed for a staking-enabled JitoSOL ETF, with speculation growing that the SEC could move on approvals as early as October.

This follows July’s $101M SOL ETF debut, fueling optimism around institutional access to Solana. On the corporate side, multiple public firms now hold more than $591 million worth of SOL, with some actively staking their allocations for additional yield.

This combination of ETF anticipation and corporate adoption has strengthened the narrative around Solana as more than just a high-speed blockchain—it’s becoming part of broader institutional strategies. With fees staying among the lowest in the sector, Solana continues to stand out as one of the most actively accumulated tokens on the market.

Hedera Bounces Back With RWA Progress and Speculation

Hedera (HBAR) jumped 8.5% in the last 24 hours, reversing earlier weekly losses and outperforming the broader market. A key driver has been its real-world asset (RWA) partnership with Swarm, enabling 24/7 trading of tokenized stocks like Apple and Tesla.

This breakthrough reduces settlement times from days to instant, giving Hedera credibility as a network built for regulated DeFi use cases. At the same time, rumors around a possible BlackRock ETF have added to retail interest, even though no official filings have been made.

Rising trading volumes suggest market participants are positioning ahead of what could be Hedera’s most important phase yet. As altcoin markets heat up following Bitcoin’s pullback, HBAR’s blend of enterprise adoption and retail speculation is drawing more attention.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Traction in Market Rotation

Alongside the shifts into Solana and Hedera, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been drawing notice during Bitcoin’s consolidation. Its presale has surged past 12,000 holders, with allocations quickly tightening as interest grows.

The project’s breakout appeal lies in its ability to capture both meme coin culture and DeFi-focused buyers. With analysts pointing to a possible 10,000% upside, many early participants see MAGACOIN as one of the few altcoins benefiting directly from the post-ATH rotation trend.

Conclusion: Positioning Beyond Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s pullback has created a moment where traders are reallocating toward faster-moving assets. Solana’s ETF story, Hedera’s RWA progress, and MAGACOIN’s accelerating presale are giving altcoins a strong narrative in the current cycle. For those looking to diversify beyond Bitcoin, acting early often makes the difference. Visit magacoinfinance.com to learn more or secure access before allocations close.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/bitcoin-ath-move-gets-solana-hedera-magacoin-in-focus/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
