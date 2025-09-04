Bitcoin averages 4.67/10 trust score across 25 countries in Cornell survey

Bitcoin (BTC) scored an average trust rating of 4.67 on a 10-point scale across 25 countries, according to a survey released by Cornell Bitcoin Club on Sept. 3.

The survey reveals significant regional variations in perceptions of cryptocurrency. Nigeria led global Bitcoin trust levels, while Japan recorded the lowest scores among surveyed nations.

BTC consistently ranked below traditional assets, including gold, real estate, and major fiat currencies in risk perception comparisons.

Government trust patterns

Ten countries reported higher trust in Bitcoin than their national governments: Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, and Venezuela. These regions represent emerging markets or nations experiencing political instability.

The UAE, China, and Saudi Arabia demonstrated high levels of government trust, which significantly exceeded Bitcoin confidence ratings. The pattern suggests Bitcoin attracts interest where institutional trust has eroded, positioning crypto as an alternative to centralized authority.

Survey participants consistently rated Bitcoin as riskier than traditional investment options across all categories. However, 45% of respondents considered Bitcoin equally risky compared to stocks, while 43% viewed it as equivalent to corporate bonds, indicating some alignment with established volatile asset classes.

Questions about Bitcoin’s fraud reduction capabilities, privacy protection, and service provider trustworthiness produced predominantly neutral responses rather than clear endorsement or rejection.

The pattern suggests widespread uncertainty about Bitcoin’s practical benefits rather than informed skepticism.

Financial stress correlation

Countries reporting higher financial stress levels, measured by responses to “my finances control my life,” generally showed increased Bitcoin ownership and trust.

Turkey, India, Kenya, and South Africa recorded the highest financial stress indicators alongside elevated Bitcoin adoption rates.

El Salvador, Switzerland, China, and Italy reported the lowest financial stress levels, correlating with reduced Bitcoin interest. Mexico, Italy, and Japan ranked lowest in both financial stress and cryptocurrency adoption metrics.

While correlation does not establish causation, the data suggest Bitcoin may appeal as an alternative financial system in regions experiencing acute economic pressure.

The Cornell study indicates Bitcoin’s global position reflects local economic contexts and institutional trust levels rather than uniform acceptance or rejection patterns.

Uncertainty rather than outright dismissal characterizes the views of most respondents on cryptocurrency capabilities.