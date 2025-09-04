Bitcoin averages 4.67/10 trust score across 25 countries in Cornell survey

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:42
RealLink
REAL$0.06077+1.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,704.3+0.42%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005034-24.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017768+2.75%
67COIN
67$0.004831-9.10%

Bitcoin (BTC) scored an average trust rating of 4.67 on a 10-point scale across 25 countries, according to a survey released by Cornell Bitcoin Club on Sept. 3.

The survey reveals significant regional variations in perceptions of cryptocurrency. Nigeria led global Bitcoin trust levels, while Japan recorded the lowest scores among surveyed nations.

BTC consistently ranked below traditional assets, including gold, real estate, and major fiat currencies in risk perception comparisons.

Government trust patterns

Ten countries reported higher trust in Bitcoin than their national governments: Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, and Venezuela. These regions represent emerging markets or nations experiencing political instability.

The UAE, China, and Saudi Arabia demonstrated high levels of government trust, which significantly exceeded Bitcoin confidence ratings. The pattern suggests Bitcoin attracts interest where institutional trust has eroded, positioning crypto as an alternative to centralized authority.

Survey participants consistently rated Bitcoin as riskier than traditional investment options across all categories. However, 45% of respondents considered Bitcoin equally risky compared to stocks, while 43% viewed it as equivalent to corporate bonds, indicating some alignment with established volatile asset classes.

Questions about Bitcoin’s fraud reduction capabilities, privacy protection, and service provider trustworthiness produced predominantly neutral responses rather than clear endorsement or rejection.

The pattern suggests widespread uncertainty about Bitcoin’s practical benefits rather than informed skepticism.

Financial stress correlation

Countries reporting higher financial stress levels, measured by responses to “my finances control my life,” generally showed increased Bitcoin ownership and trust.

Turkey, India, Kenya, and South Africa recorded the highest financial stress indicators alongside elevated Bitcoin adoption rates.

El Salvador, Switzerland, China, and Italy reported the lowest financial stress levels, correlating with reduced Bitcoin interest. Mexico, Italy, and Japan ranked lowest in both financial stress and cryptocurrency adoption metrics.

While correlation does not establish causation, the data suggest Bitcoin may appeal as an alternative financial system in regions experiencing acute economic pressure.

The Cornell study indicates Bitcoin’s global position reflects local economic contexts and institutional trust levels rather than uniform acceptance or rejection patterns.

Uncertainty rather than outright dismissal characterizes the views of most respondents on cryptocurrency capabilities.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/bitcoin-averages-4-67-10-trust-score-across-25-countries-in-cornell-survey/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Partager
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1238+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108+4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+0.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Partager
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High