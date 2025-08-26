Bitcoin Bear Markets Could Be History, Says Trump’s Adviser

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 04:32
U
U$0.013-7.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.161-5.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04505-5.47%

But according to David Bailey, entrepreneur, Bitcoin Magazine founder, and crypto adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, those days may be behind us.

Bailey: Institutional Adoption Changes Everything

In a weekend post on X, Bailey declared that a new era has begun, arguing that the arrival of major institutions eliminates the conditions that produced past bear markets.

“This is the first time we’ve seen real institutional buy-in,” he wrote. “Sovereigns, banks, insurers, corporates, pensions — every sector is coming. We’ve barely touched 0.01% of the total addressable market. We’re going so much higher. Dream big.”

Bailey has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin’s role in global finance and is credited with shaping Trump’s pro-BTC policy shift. He insists that earlier institutional moves were “marginal bets,” whereas today’s involvement reflects serious allocation.

Analysts Push Back

Not everyone is convinced. Several crypto investment managers told Cointelegraph that Bitcoin still faces plenty of headwinds that could drag it back into a bear phase.

CK Zheng, CIO of ZX Squared Capital, noted that Bitcoin remains closely tied to traditional markets: “If equities fall into a bear market, crypto will follow.” He argued that Powell’s recent pivot toward lower interest rates makes a near-term downturn less likely, but the correlation risk is ever-present.

Others see temporary relief but not a permanent escape. Pav Hundal, lead analyst at Swyftx, said: “The path of least resistance is higher, but macro shocks come when you least expect them. Rates could still rise again, and that would be a catalyst for correction.”

READ MORE:

From $2.98 Peak to $0.36: Pi Coin’s Market Rollercoaster and What’s Next in 2026

When Could the Next Bear Market Hit?

Ryan McMillin, CIO of Merkle Tree Capital, projected that Bitcoin may peak in mid-2026 before a liquidity reversal triggers a “mild bear market.” He highlighted risks from overleveraged institutional players and regulatory shocks, both of which could unwind gains faster than expected.

At the same time, McMillin admitted a scenario exists where no deep bear market arrives at all. He pointed to gold after its ETF launch in the early 2000s, when financialization fueled an eight-year rally without a major crash.

Cycles or Supercycle?

The debate boils down to whether Bitcoin is still bound by its historic four-year cycle, or whether institutional adoption has created the conditions for a “supercycle” — steady appreciation with only shallow corrections.

If Bailey is right, the painful crashes of 2018 and 2022 may be relics of the past. But if analysts are correct, a cooling-off period may still be on the horizon, with 2026 marked as the likeliest test of the “no more bear markets” thesis.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin Bear Markets Could Be History, Says Trump’s Adviser appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5135-8.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.33715-3.07%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.15507-7.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000828-7.48%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Partager
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004973-3.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.165-5.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase