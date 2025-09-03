Bitcoin Blockbuster? ‘Killing Satoshi’ Film to Star Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 13:39
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.1065-1.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01247+1.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017706+3.06%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4272+0.68%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009737-0.92%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003383+0.26%

In brief

  • A feature film called “Killing Satoshi” is being directed by Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”).
  • Set to release in 2026, the movie will star Casey Affleck and Pete Davidson.
  • The thriller will focus on the creation of Bitcoin and the identity of its mysterious creator.

Documentaries have so far failed to identify Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, convincingly.

Now, an upcoming feature film from notable Hollywood creatives aims to put a dramatic spin on the crypto’s creation and impact.

Hollywood is turning its lens towards crypto with “Killing Satoshi,” a conspiracy thriller that will explore the secret identity of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Director Doug Liman, known for “The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Swingers,” will helm the project starring Oscar winner Casey Affleck and Pete Davidson, according to a report from Variety.

The film’s screenplay, written by Nick Schenk—who previously collaborated with Clint Eastwood on “Gran Torino” and “The Mule”—traces what’s described as an elite cabal’s efforts to prevent the truth from surfacing.

“I love David and Goliath stories,” Liman told Variety. “‘Killing Satoshi’ follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what is money and who controls it.”

The film is being produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, the former Relativity Media CEO who financed films including “The Social Network” and “The Fighter” before his studio filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Kavanaugh, who once planned to launch a token called Proxicoin to help fund film projects, is producing the film alongside Lawrence Grey and Shane Valdez.

“This is not just a movie about Bitcoin and its elusive and mysterious origins, but really about what it stands for,” Kavanaugh told Variety. “We look at this film much the same way as we did with ‘Social Network’ and its examination of Facebook.”

The film is set to begin production in October in London, with an expected 2026 release date.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation, which launched in 2009, birthed the nearly $4 trillion crypto industry, though the Bitcoin founder disappeared from the internet in 2011.

He’s potentially sitting on a massive trove of Bitcoin. Wallets connected to Satoshi hold about 1.1 million BTC, or approximately $122 billion, in today’s prices.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337812/bitcoin-blockbuster-killing-satoshi-film-casey-affleck-pete-davidson

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017705+3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-0.74%
Raydium
RAY$3.43+1.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06032+4.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184-0.16%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21252+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01317-12.20%
TIA
TIA$1.607+1.77%
IO
IO$0.538-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day