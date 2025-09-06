BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN

BTC bounces ahead of jobs report. SEC plans to revamp crypto policies. WLFI blacklists Justin Sun’s address, freezes tokens. WLFI tokens unreasonably frozen: Sun. Nasdaq to step up scrutiny on DATs, MSTR falls. Sora Ventures to buy $1b BTC. HK’s Yungfeng Financial buys $44m ETH. DFDV buys $40m SOL. ETH ICO participant moves to stake $646m ETH. Tether considers investing in gold miners. Fireblocks launches stablecoin payments network. Etherscan expands to SEI with Seiscan. Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo blockchain. UK to impose stricter AML rules on crypto firms. S. Korea caps crypto lending at 20% rate, bans lev loans. EU lawmakers still sceptical of digital euro.

Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/1jpLKV1R/bitcoin-bounces-nfps-today-wlfi-blacklists-justin-sun

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
