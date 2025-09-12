Bitcoin Breaks $114K as Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 00:09
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00406-0.97%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001746-0.79%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04548-7.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.096-3.55%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5467+0.09%

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn.

Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later).

Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley!

So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill).

Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit 120mph (a feat he vowed never to repeat), he now prefers leisurely rides along the coast, enjoying the wind in his thinning hair.

Speaking of chill, Christian’s got a crew of furry friends waiting for him at home. Two cats and a dog. He swears cats are way smarter than dogs (sorry, Grizzly), but he adores them all anyway. Apparently, watching his pets just chillin’ helps him analyze and write meticulously formatted articles even better.

Here’s the thing about this guy: He works a lot, but he keeps himself fueled by enough coffee to make it through the day – and some seriously delicious (Filipino) food. He says a delectable meal is the secret ingredient to a killer article. And after a long day of crypto crusading, he unwinds with some rum (mixed with milk) while watching slapstick movies.

Looking ahead, Christian sees a bright future with NewsBTC. He says he sees himself privileged to be part of an awesome organization, sharing his expertise and passion with a community he values, and fellow editors – and bosses – he deeply respects.

So, the next time you tread into the world of cryptocurrency, remember the man behind the words – the crypto crusader, the grease monkey, and the feline philosopher, all rolled into one.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-jumps-past-114k-as-markets-eye-fed-easing-after-ppi-report/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.71+0.93%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Partager
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012697+5.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
XRP
XRP$3.0085+0.43%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Partager
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.4607+8.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07184-1.34%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction