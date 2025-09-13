Bitcoin Breaks $115K After Fidelity Buys $315M and ETFs Surge

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/13 23:30
bitcoin
  • Bitcoin breaks $115K, fueled by rising institutional interest and record inflows into spot ETFs, capturing global attention.
  • Fidelity invests $315M in BTC, reinforcing confidence in long-term adoption by traditional financial giants.
  • Massive inflows into U.S. spot BTC ETFs highlight growing demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Bitcoin is increasingly gaining worldwide acceptance after the surge beyond $115,000 following rising institutional demand and healthy spot Bitcoin ETF inflows. This shows major financial institutions and new investors keep making increasingly bigger bets in the world’s top cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $115,950 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.56 billion and a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion. The price increased 0.85% in the past day, signaling steady progress after several weeks of momentum buildup.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Fidelity Boosts Bitcoin Adoption and Institutional Interest

Notable crypto analyst Ash Crypto revealed that Fidelity just bought Bitcoin for $315.2 million and hence buttressed the emergent trend of institutional buying. Such a high-figure purchase by a venerable financial giant signals a high level of faith in the long-term store of value of BTC.

Also Read | Bitcoin (BTC) Is ‘Made for Us’: Altvest’s 1st Big Treasury Move in Africa

ETF Inflows Drive Bitcoin Rally to New Heights

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Crypto Patel also suggested yet another highly important catalyst in the form of strong inflows in U.S. spot BTC ETFs. Billions flowed in during the week, and Wednesday alone saw about $757 million in inflows in one of the greatest single-day inflows since the ETFs went live in the first part of this year.

Source: X

These ETFs offer investors a simpler and regulated way to invest in Bitcoin, and the rising numbers suggest growing demand in both retail and institutional sectors.

The character of such movements matters. BTC just broke the $114,000 resistance level, which stirred the markets. Signals indicate that if the buying persists, then the next upside targets will be tested sooner or later.

With institutional investors like Fidelity entering the fray and ETFs notching record inflows, the scene now appears set for a continuation of BTC’s growth path, entrenching the coin’s status as the top cryptocurrency in the world financial market.

Also Read | Ethereum Bulls Ready for Explosive $5,000 Breakout Rally

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
