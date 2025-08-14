Bitcoin Breaks $123K as Momentum Builds

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 06:00
Bitcoin blasted past the $123,000 mark on Wednesday, breaking that barrier for the first time since July 14, 2025.

On Aug. 13, bitcoin’s climb added 2.6% against the U.S. dollar, stacking up a 6.2% gain over the past seven days. The world’s largest crypto by market value now boasts a staggering $2.44 trillion valuation. This climb has been fueled by a potent mix of capital pouring in from spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and aggressive corporate treasury acquisitions.

Together, these buyers are snapping up coins at a pace far exceeding daily mining output. Adding to the momentum, recent regulatory moves—particularly in the U.S.—have soothed investor nerves, cementing BTC’s status as a legitimate asset for institutional portfolios. On Wednesday alone, bitcoin-based derivatives contracts recorded $88.50 million in liquidations, with $73.55 million of that coming from traders betting short. At 6 p.m. ET, BTC is now trading for $122,606 per coin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
