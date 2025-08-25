Key takeaways
Bitcoin’s realized cap has hit a record $1 trillion, while billions in short positions could trigger a sharp rally if BTC climbs toward $120K.
Bitcoin’s [BTC] catching its breath, but the market is anything but quiet.
The king coin is at a calmer phase after weeks of frenzied trading, even as realized capital just notched an unprecedented $1 trillion milestone.
Add in nearly $2 billion in shorts stacked for liquidation at the $120K mark — Bitcoin’s next move will not be far away.
A milestone beyond price
Active supply cools
Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-breaks-1t-realized-cap-a-2b-short-squeeze-lies-in-waiting/