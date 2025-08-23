Bitcoin (BTC) 2025 Market Projections Released by Bitwise

Bitwise Investments unveils its long-term market assumptions for Bitcoin, covering price, volatility, and correlations through 2035.





Bitwise Investments, a prominent player in the crypto asset management sector, has released its long-term capital market assumptions for Bitcoin (BTC), extending projections through the year 2035. This comprehensive report provides insights into expected price trends, volatility, and correlations within the cryptocurrency market, according to Bitwise Investments.

Price and Volatility Forecasts

The report outlines Bitwise’s expectations regarding Bitcoin’s price trajectory over the next decade. With the increasing institutional adoption and regulatory developments, the asset manager anticipates notable shifts in Bitcoin’s valuation. Volatility, a crucial factor for investors, is also addressed, with forecasts suggesting potential stabilization as the market matures.

Market Correlations

Bitwise’s analysis further examines the correlations between Bitcoin and other asset classes. The report suggests that as Bitcoin becomes more integrated into traditional financial systems, its correlation with other market assets may evolve, impacting portfolio diversification strategies.

Bitwise’s Role in the Crypto Space

Bitwise Asset Management, headquartered in San Francisco, is recognized for its extensive crypto investment product suite, managing over $15 billion in client assets. The firm supports more than 4,000 private wealth teams, registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices, and institutional investors, highlighting its significant influence in the industry.

With a team of over 100 technology and investment professionals, Bitwise continues to shape the future of crypto asset management. Its strategic offices in San Francisco, New York, and London bolster its global presence, facilitating a robust approach to managing the evolving crypto landscape.

As the crypto market continues to grow, Bitwise’s long-term projections for Bitcoin provide valuable insights for investors looking to navigate this dynamic environment.

