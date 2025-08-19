Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Still in Control: How Far Will It Drop Before a Rebound?

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/08/19 16:59
Bitcoin
BTC$113,952.66-1.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09952-0.98%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.456-0.65%
Farcana
FAR$0.000327-0.90%
WINK
WIN$0.00006139+0.82%

The Bitcoin price did manage to tap $117,000 late on Monday, but the bears firmly rejected this rally attempt and squashed the price back down even further to $114,600. Will the bears continue to win these battles or is a much more definitive bounce coming for Bitcoin?

$BTC price tests the 0.786 Fibonacci level

Source: TradingView

The 4-hour time frame for the $BTC price shows how messy the bull flag is becoming. Fakeouts to the top and bottom have resulted in the price generally chopping sideways rather than angling down. That said, the price is now back inside the flag, and a quick escape attempt to the upside by the bulls was met at the top of the flag by the bears and rejected soundly.

What we’ve now seen is the price retest the 0.786 Fibonacci level. The initial bounce from this support needs to gain strength and head back up again. If this does not hold, the price could slip back down to the bottom of the flag, which could coincide with the $112,000 support.

At the bottom of the chart, the Stochastic RSI indicators are heading back to their lowest point again. However, all the other short-term momentum indicators are already at the bottom, leading one to surmise that upside price momentum could be inbound soon.

A bounce from here makes sense

Source: TradingView

The daily chart puts into perspective how the current price would be a great place for a reversal back to the upside. The ascending trendline is also the neckline of an inverse head and shoulders pattern. So given that upside momentum could shortly be coming back to the $BTC price a bounce from here makes sense, market perversity allowing.

At the bottom of the chart, the Stochastic RSI indicators on this daily time frame have nearly bottomed out, while on the RSI, the indicator line shows that it could be about to bounce from the descending trendline.

Ascending trendline playing a major role

Source: TradingView

The 2-week chart reveals just how important a role the ascending trendline is playing. It would appear that to avoid a drop down to major support at $109,000 the $BTC price will need to stay above this trendline. 

If the price can bounce from here, and the bounce is a big one, both the Stochastic RSI and RSI indicators can break through their descending trendlines. As things stand, these trendlines are signalling bearish divergence, as they go down, while the price goes up. The RSI indicator is the really important one here. Not only will it need to break above the descending trendline but it will also need to surpass a height of 87.7 in order to nullify the bearish divergence.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.495-2.80%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.957+4.87%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,016.85-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01612-1.22%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2439-3.40%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.58-2.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains