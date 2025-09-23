The post Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Volatility Amid Fed Rate Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 22, 2025 12:47 Bitcoin surged to $117,000 anticipating a Fed rate cut, then fell to $115,000 due to selling pressure. Market dynamics reflect cautious optimism but highlight volatility risks. Bitcoin recently experienced a significant rally, reaching $117,000, driven by market anticipation of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. However, this upward momentum was short-lived as selling pressure prompted a retreat to $115,000, according to Glassnode. Market Dynamics and Indicators The spot market for Bitcoin revealed a decline in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) from overbought levels, coupled with a sharp fall in Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and low trading volumes. These indicators suggest diminishing demand and fragile market participation despite the recent price surge. In the futures market, open interest remained steady near its highs, and funding rates saw a modest increase, indicating cautious optimism. However, the perpetual CVD entered heavy negative territory, reflecting strong sell-side pressure from leveraged traders. Options and ETF Market Insights The options market showed increased activity, with open interest surpassing its high band, suggesting stronger participation. The widening volatility spreads indicate rising uncertainty, while the skew’s upward movement reflects mild downside hedging. These factors collectively point towards heightened expectations for volatility, albeit without strong bearish sentiment. U.S. spot ETFs experienced a cooling period following previous strong inflows. Net flows decreased significantly, and trade volumes remained stable. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio eased slightly, indicating tempered institutional demand. Although confidence remains, the slowdown suggests a potential pause in accumulation by traditional financial participants. On-Chain and Off-Chain Indicators On-chain fundamentals presented mixed signals. Active addresses and transfer volumes improved, signifying increased engagement and capital flows. In contrast, declining fees indicate reduced congestion and lower speculative demand, suggesting rising participation but with lighter transactional… The post Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Volatility Amid Fed Rate Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 22, 2025 12:47 Bitcoin surged to $117,000 anticipating a Fed rate cut, then fell to $115,000 due to selling pressure. Market dynamics reflect cautious optimism but highlight volatility risks. Bitcoin recently experienced a significant rally, reaching $117,000, driven by market anticipation of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. However, this upward momentum was short-lived as selling pressure prompted a retreat to $115,000, according to Glassnode. Market Dynamics and Indicators The spot market for Bitcoin revealed a decline in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) from overbought levels, coupled with a sharp fall in Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and low trading volumes. These indicators suggest diminishing demand and fragile market participation despite the recent price surge. In the futures market, open interest remained steady near its highs, and funding rates saw a modest increase, indicating cautious optimism. However, the perpetual CVD entered heavy negative territory, reflecting strong sell-side pressure from leveraged traders. Options and ETF Market Insights The options market showed increased activity, with open interest surpassing its high band, suggesting stronger participation. The widening volatility spreads indicate rising uncertainty, while the skew’s upward movement reflects mild downside hedging. These factors collectively point towards heightened expectations for volatility, albeit without strong bearish sentiment. U.S. spot ETFs experienced a cooling period following previous strong inflows. Net flows decreased significantly, and trade volumes remained stable. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio eased slightly, indicating tempered institutional demand. Although confidence remains, the slowdown suggests a potential pause in accumulation by traditional financial participants. On-Chain and Off-Chain Indicators On-chain fundamentals presented mixed signals. Active addresses and transfer volumes improved, signifying increased engagement and capital flows. In contrast, declining fees indicate reduced congestion and lower speculative demand, suggesting rising participation but with lighter transactional…

Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Volatility Amid Fed Rate Speculations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:59
NEAR
NEAR$3.023+3.99%
Union
U$0.010915-8.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,736.41-0.12%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.1-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017299-0.47%


Joerg Hiller
Sep 22, 2025 12:47

Bitcoin surged to $117,000 anticipating a Fed rate cut, then fell to $115,000 due to selling pressure. Market dynamics reflect cautious optimism but highlight volatility risks.





Bitcoin recently experienced a significant rally, reaching $117,000, driven by market anticipation of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. However, this upward momentum was short-lived as selling pressure prompted a retreat to $115,000, according to Glassnode.

Market Dynamics and Indicators

The spot market for Bitcoin revealed a decline in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) from overbought levels, coupled with a sharp fall in Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) and low trading volumes. These indicators suggest diminishing demand and fragile market participation despite the recent price surge.

In the futures market, open interest remained steady near its highs, and funding rates saw a modest increase, indicating cautious optimism. However, the perpetual CVD entered heavy negative territory, reflecting strong sell-side pressure from leveraged traders.

Options and ETF Market Insights

The options market showed increased activity, with open interest surpassing its high band, suggesting stronger participation. The widening volatility spreads indicate rising uncertainty, while the skew’s upward movement reflects mild downside hedging. These factors collectively point towards heightened expectations for volatility, albeit without strong bearish sentiment.

U.S. spot ETFs experienced a cooling period following previous strong inflows. Net flows decreased significantly, and trade volumes remained stable. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio eased slightly, indicating tempered institutional demand. Although confidence remains, the slowdown suggests a potential pause in accumulation by traditional financial participants.

On-Chain and Off-Chain Indicators

On-chain fundamentals presented mixed signals. Active addresses and transfer volumes improved, signifying increased engagement and capital flows. In contrast, declining fees indicate reduced congestion and lower speculative demand, suggesting rising participation but with lighter transactional urgency.

Capital flows stayed steady yet cautious, with a slight easing in realized cap change and modest increases in Short-Term Holder/Long-Term Holder (STH/LTH) ratios. The hot capital share edged above the range, indicating growing short-term activity. While the structure remains balanced, elevated short-term flows could lead to increased volatility.

Profit and loss metrics showed improvement, with supply in profit, Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL), and realized profit/loss climbing, reflecting broad investor profitability and active profit-taking. Despite resilient sentiment and cautious bullishness, there is a growing risk of demand exhaustion as realization increases.

Overall, the market exhibits a ‘buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news’ pattern. Momentum lifted Bitcoin amid the Fed narrative, but weakening spot flows, heavy futures distribution, and softer ETF demand now exert downward pressure. While profitability and engagement provide support, further cooling is likely unless demand strengthens to counteract selling pressure.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitcoin-btc-volatility-fed-rate-speculations

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM