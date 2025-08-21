Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:25
Bitcoin
Terrill Dicki
Aug 19, 2025 08:05

Bitcoin’s price surges to $121K amid improved on-chain activity and derivatives sentiment, but declining spot volumes and profitability raise caution. Explore key BTC market signals for insights.



Bitcoin (BTC) Market Analysis: Navigating New Highs and Volatility

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant rebound in the past week, climbing from a low of $114,000 to $121,000. This recovery was marked by improved on-chain activity and positive sentiment in the derivatives market, according to Glassnode’s latest analysis. Despite this upward momentum, declining spot volumes and high profitability levels suggest a need for caution among investors.

Spot and Futures Market Dynamics

The spot market observed Bitcoin’s price hitting an all-time high of over $123,000 before pulling back towards $114,000, creating a volatile “air gap.” While trading volumes initially recovered, they were dominated by sellers, signaling a cooling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also softened, indicating potential market fatigue.

In the futures market, open interest surpassed statistical norms, leading to a wave of deleveraging. Despite this, traders continue to pay premiums for long positions, although with diminished confidence. The perpetual contract cumulative volume delta (CVD) reflects this trend, with increased sell-side pressure hinting at elevated risk.

Options and ETF Market Movements

Options markets have seen a surge in activity, with open interest reaching new highs and volatility spreads widening, indicating increased hedging and speculative actions. The 25-delta skew remains positive, suggesting ongoing demand for downside protection.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed robust inflows, with more than $880 million entering the market weekly. This influx underscores resilient institutional interest, but the sustainability of these flows remains uncertain amid ongoing price fluctuations.

On-Chain Indicators and Profitability

While on-chain user activity and fee volumes have softened, the entity-adjusted transfer volume has spiked, pointing to significant capital movements likely driven by volatility. Despite a slowdown in realized capital flows, the holder composition is stable, with only minor shifts towards short-term ownership.

Profitability metrics show high levels, with 96% of Bitcoin’s supply in profit and the Realized Profit/Loss Ratio at 2.4. Although profitability is widespread, it hasn’t reached euphoric levels, suggesting a cautious market sentiment amid potential profit-taking pressures.

Overall, the market has transitioned from a rally to a high to a sharp pullback, testing the upper band of the sub-$114K range. Strong ETF inflows and heightened derivatives activity contrast with weakening on-chain signals, leaving market conditions fragile. The future direction will depend on whether institutional flows and renewed buyer confidence can stabilize the current contraction or lead to further consolidation.

For more detailed insights, visit the full report on Glassnode.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitcoin-btc-market-analysis-new-highs-volatility

