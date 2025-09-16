Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Profitability Fell in August, Jefferies Says

Bitcoin BTC$115,882.42 mining profitability declined 5% last month primarily becuase of an increase in the network hashrate, investment bank Jefferies said in a research report Sunday.

“A hypothetical one EH/s fleet of BTC miners would have generated ~$55k/day in revenue during August, vs ~$58k/day in July and ~$44k a year ago,” wrote analysts led by Jonathan Petersen.

The hashrate refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain, and is a proxy for competition in the industry and mining difficulty. It is measured in exahashes per second (EH/s).

U.S.-listed mining companies mined 3,573 bitcoin in August versus 3,598 in July, the report noted, and these miners accounted for 26% of the Bitcoin network last month, unchanged from July.

MARA Holdings (MARA) mined the most bitcoin of the group, with 705,703 tokens, followed by IREN (IREN), Jefferies said.

MARA’s energized hashrate is still the largest of the group, at 59.4 EH/s, with CleanSpark (CLSK) second with 50 EH/s, the report added.

