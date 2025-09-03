Bitcoin (BTC) Network Hashrate Returned to Record Highs in August: JPMorgan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 08:03
Bitcoin
BTC$111,071.31+1.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09872+0.49%
Capverse
CAP$0.06914-2.17%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2619+1.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017371+5.75%

The Bitcoin network hashrate returned to record highs last month, increasing around 50 exahashes per second (EH/s) to an average of 949 EH/s, Wall Street bank JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Tuesday.

The hashrate refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain, and is a proxy for competition in the industry and mining difficulty.

The total market cap of the 13 U.S-listed bitcoin BTC$111,269.23 miners the bank tracks also hit a record high in August, with high-performance computing (HPC) execution driving the gains.

TeraWulf (WULF) announced a colocation deal with Fluidstack and IREN (IREN) expanded its GPU fleet, the bank noted.

With the hashrate at a record, mining profitability declined from the previous month as the bitcoin price fell.

“We estimate bitcoin miners earned an average of $55,100 per EH/s in daily block reward revenue in August, down 4% from July,” analysts Reginald Smith and Charles Pearce wrote. Daily block reward gross profit also fell, dropping 7% to $31,900 per EH/s, the analysts wrote.

The combined market cap of the 13 U.S.-listed bitcoin miners that JPMorgan analysts track surged 23% from the month previous, or around $7.4 billion.

TeraWulf outperformed with a 83% gain, while Greenidge Generation (GREE) underperformed the group with a 22% decline, the report added.

Read more: Bitcoin’s 7 Day Average Hashrate Hits 1 ZettaHash for First Time

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/02/bitcoin-network-hashrate-returned-to-all-time-highs-in-august-jpmorgan

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.0144+0.13%
Xai
XAI$0.04696+2.39%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.0012-7.69%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15304+2.89%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1507+1.48%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/03 08:02
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008554+11.91%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002773-2.18%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000084-5.61%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

Starknet Mainnet’s Triumphant Recovery: Operations Resume Seamlessly