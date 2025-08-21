Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Reach $1M by 2030, Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Says

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:24
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that bitcoin BTC$115,244.11 could hit $1 million per token by the end of the decade, adding his voice to a growing chorus of high-profile crypto advocates calling for explosive growth.

“I think we’ll see $1 million per bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong said in a post on X this week while promoting his appearance on the Cheeky Pint podcast. The prediction is notable because Armstrong rarely offers public price targets.

He isn’t alone in expecting such a surge. Jack Dorsey, who ran X (formerly Twitter) until 2021 and co-founded payments firm Block (formerly Square), has also said bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030 and likely move higher beyond that milestone.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest revised its long-term outlook last month, raising its decade-end projection to as high as $3.8 million, citing increased institutional adoption as the main driver.

The optimism comes at a time when bitcoin has been setting records. The token is trading at $114,383, up 22% this year, after touching a new all-time high above $124,000 last week. The rally has strengthened arguments that bitcoin is consolidating its role as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to traditional safe-haven assets like gold.

Some investors see major moves happening sooner. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said on CNBC on Aug. 19 that bitcoin could climb to between $180,000 and $200,000 within the next five months, adding that even that outlook may prove conservative.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/20/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-says-bitcoin-could-reach-usd1m-by-2030

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
