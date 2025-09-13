Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: $180,000 Still in Sight, While This Token Leads List of Best Cryptos to Invest in for Under $1

As Bitcoin (BTC) approaches its potential breakout with forecasts targeting $180,000, investor focus is shifting away from the dominant cryptocurrency towards emerging players driving the next wave of adoption. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in the limelight because of its innovative approach of decentralized lending. Price per MUTM remains at $0.035. Investors are going to be seeing price going up by 14.3% in the next phase. Over 16 thousand investors are lined up to get their tokens on the launch date after making an early buy. Mutuum Finance is proving to be more than just another sub-$1 low-cap token.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast in 2025

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $112,702 at the moment, with sustained momentum as investors are hoping to see it reach the projected $180,000 mark in 2025. This is based on rising institutional onboarding, ETF inflows, and favorable market cycles driving long-term expansion, according to analysts. As Bitcoin continues to be the benchmark for the crypto market as a whole, attention is also turning to new projects like Mutuum Finance that are beginning to have an impact on broader investment.

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 presale and offering tokens at $0.035. The sale has progressed very quickly, and investors have already raised more than $15.6 million. The project will also launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be utilized to facilitate simple transactions and serve as a long-term store of value asset.

Mutuum Finance offers a multi-purpose, dual-lending DeFi platform where lenders and borrowers are co-owners and controllers and fully transparent. It positions the network in a place to be manipulation-proof, scalable, and accessible to institutional and retail investors alike.

DeFi Lending on the basis of a Solid Dual-Model System

Mutuum Finance’s way of DeFi ensures that as the platform user you’re always in control of your assets. Through lending, users are rewarded with passive income from borrowers and lenders, and access to funds is instant by borrowing multiple assets across loan value.

The venture departs from conventional practice with a solution that is couched in terms of Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending and borrowing models.

The P2C mechanism utilizes lending pools governed by smart contracts that are autonomous interest rates according to market volatility. The P2P mechanism, by contrast, does not have middlemen due to direct lender-borrower interaction. Any very volatile asset needs such a completely decentralized scheme, allowing for consumer maximized flexibility.

Mutuum Finance Protocol Overview

Variable interest rates are applied in the MUTM protocol and ensure effective management of liquidity. Variable interest lending relies upon utilization in the market: excess capital initiates lending with reduced fees, while liquidity deficits necessitate increased fees to facilitate loans repayment and new deposits. Borrowers also have the option of a fixed rate lending for lending and of higher rate than variable and only for extremely liquid collateral.

Risk and Asset Parameters

Mutuum Finance has strong risk management frameworks that ensure protocol security. The protocol is effective in handling under-collateralized positions and promotes over-collateralization of loans. MUTM mitigates exposure via cascading Loan-to-Value ratios, liquidity limits, liquidation fees, and reserve factors hedging and keeping the platform liquid irrespective of any market condition.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming one of the leading cryptos under $1 despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) aspirations to reach as high as $180,000 by 2025. Currently at $0.035 in Phase 6, MUTM will increase by 14.3% to $0.04 during the subsequent phase.

Presale has already raised $15.6M with 16,220+ investors buying in, and high demand prior to market debut. Backed by a stablecoin pegged to USD, a two-sided P2C/P2P lending platform, and robust risk control measures, Mutuum Finance brings scalability, transparency, and investor protection. Lock in your tokens now in Phase 6 before the next price run-up.

