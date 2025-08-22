Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 23

What’s Happening With Bitcoin’s Price?BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
The Bitcoin price today is hovering around $112,980, up marginally by 0.1% after a volatile week that saw the pair slip from highs near $121,000. BTC is still in a rising parallel channel on the daily timeframe, but it is now testing the lower boundary of that channel. Since April, the channel floor around $112K has been a key area of demand. If the price breaks below it, it could drop even lower to $108,000.BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
Smart Money Concepts show repeated change of character (CHoCH) signals around the $120K level, indicating exhaustion at the top. Price is currently anchored above a key liquidity zone between $111,800 and $113,200, suggesting short-term stability but limited momentum.
Why Is The Bitcoin Price Going Down Today?BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
A combination of technical and on-chain signals is to blame for the recent drop in the price of Bitcoin. BTC has stayed below the Supertrend indicator at $115,500 on the 4-hour chart, which strengthens bearish control. The Directional Movement Index (DMI) shows that the -DI line is well above the +DI line and that the ADX is rising, which means that the trend is strong for sellers.BTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
At the same time, the 20/50/100 EMAs on the 4-hour chart are stacked bearishly above price, with the 200 EMA at $116,200 acting as a ceiling. Bollinger Bands confirm this pressure, with candles hugging the lower band between $111,800 and $113,000.
On-chain flows also show that people should be careful. Data shows a positive net inflow of $66 million on August 22, which means that more money is being deposited into exchanges. In the past, rising inflows when prices are falling have been a sign of profit-taking and possible selling pressure.
Key Indicators Signal Compression PhaseBTC price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
Intraday action on the 30-minute chart shows BTC consolidating under a descending trendline near $113,200. The RSI has recovered slightly to 52 after dipping below 40 earlier in the session, pointing to neutral momentum. VWAP aligns closely with price at $112,981, suggesting equilibrium.
This compression structure could precede a sharp move. A breakout above $113,500 may trigger a squeeze back to $115K, while failure to hold $112K risks opening a slide toward $110,000 and potentially $108,500.
BTC Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)
In the next 24 hours, Bitcoin price action hinges on whether bulls can hold above the $112,000–$112,500 range. Stability here could enable a rebound toward $113,800 and $115,500, but bearish alignment of EMAs and Supertrend levels favors sellers in the short term.
If BTC loses the $112K level, the next support rests at $110,800 followed by the stronger demand cluster around $108,500. Conversely, a daily close above $115,500 would invalidate the near-term bearish bias and re-open the path to $119,000.
Bitcoin Price Forecast Table: August 23, 2025
|Indicator/Zone
|Level / Signal
|Bitcoin price today
|$112,980
|Resistance 1
|$113,800
|Resistance 2
|$115,500
|Support 1
|$112,000
|Support 2
|$110,800
|200 EMA (4H)
|$116,200 (Bearish cap)
|RSI (30-min)
|52.7 (Neutral)
|Supertrend (4H)
|Bearish under $115,500
|Bollinger Bands (4H)
|Lower band $111,800 support
|Netflow (Aug 22)
|+$66M (exchange inflows)
Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.
