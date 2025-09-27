The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls are dominating over bears on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD Unlike other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.11% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $109,255. However, if a bounce back does not happen, the fall is likely to continue to the $109,000 area by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear. The price of the main crypto is within yesterday’s bar, which means neither side is dominating. You Might Also Like In this case, consolidation in the area of $109,000-$110,000 is the more likely scenario over the next days. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $117,622. If the drop continues to the support of $107,389, one can expect a test of the $105,000 zone soon. Bitcoin is trading at $109,352 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-27-0The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls are dominating over bears on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD Unlike other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.11% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $109,255. However, if a bounce back does not happen, the fall is likely to continue to the $109,000 area by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear. The price of the main crypto is within yesterday’s bar, which means neither side is dominating. You Might Also Like In this case, consolidation in the area of $109,000-$110,000 is the more likely scenario over the next days. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $117,622. If the drop continues to the support of $107,389, one can expect a test of the $105,000 zone soon. Bitcoin is trading at $109,352 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-27-0

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 27

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:53
Bulls are dominating over bears on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.11% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $109,255. However, if a bounce back does not happen, the fall is likely to continue to the $109,000 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear. The price of the main crypto is within yesterday’s bar, which means neither side is dominating.

In this case, consolidation in the area of $109,000-$110,000 is the more likely scenario over the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $117,622. If the drop continues to the support of $107,389, one can expect a test of the $105,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $109,352 at press time.

