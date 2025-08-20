Bitcoin (BTC) Price Under Pressure: Whales Buy 20K Coins While Short-Term Holders Struggle

Short-term Bitcoin holders are exposed as realized price climbs above $107K.

Whale wallets have increased holdings by over 20,000 BTC after the recent dip.

Bitcoin trades near $113,465, pressing key support levels under bearish momentum.

Short-term Bitcoin holders are now in a vulnerable spot. Market data from Alphractal shows that their realized price has crossed $107,000, leaving them exposed to heavy losses if the market dips further. Since 2022, this group has been consistently buying, but this cycle has been different.

Many entered late and at higher levels, creating a thin margin for safety. The recent run to $124,000 appears to have been a bull trap, with liquidity targeted by market makers. Now, as price retreats, traders with leveraged long positions are taking the hit.

Source: Alphractal Source: Alphractal

If Bitcoin falls under $107,000, it could trigger a wave of liquidations across major exchanges, fueling even more fear. Such conditions have historically provided strong accumulation opportunities for strategic investors.

Bitcoin Whales Add 225K BTC Since March

In contrast to short-term traders, Bitcoin’s larger holders have been steadily increasing their exposure. Data from Santiment shows wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC picked up an additional 20,061 coins following last week’s mild pullback. Since late March, these wallets have added more than 225,000 Bitcoin.

Source: Santiment Source: Santiment

This pattern has carried weight in past cycles, as whale accumulation has often matched future price direction. Their continued buying, even in a cooling market, signals long-term confidence. The split between retail-driven short-term pressure and whale accumulation illustrates the tug-of-war shaping Bitcoin’s next move.

Also Read: Bitcoin Price Shows Key Support Holding Amid Bearish Pressure

BTC Must Reclaim $117K to Avoid Deeper Correction

BTC is currently trading around $113,465, reflecting a 2.44% daily drop. Technical signals point toward rising downside pressure. The 20-day EMA, near $116,980, has become resistance after the latest slip. At the same time, the 50-day EMA at $114,953 is being tested. A close below could pave the way toward the 100-day EMA at $110,421.

Source: Tradingview Source: Tradingview

Bollinger Bands add to the warning signs, with price leaning toward the lower band at $111,686. The Relative Strength Index sits at 41.20, showing weakening momentum, though it hasn’t yet reached oversold levels.

Key support lies between $111,686 and $110,421, while the 200-day EMA at $103,037 remains the ultimate line of defense. On the flip side, bulls need to push BTC back above $117,000 to regain momentum. That level would reopen the path to $121,500 and a possible retest of the recent highs. Until then, traders remain caught in a market leaning toward caution.

Also Read: Bitcoin Struggles Below $116,000: Will Institutional Investors Drive Recovery?