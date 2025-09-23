Bearish divergence on the short-term time frame may have accounted for Bitcoin’s dip to $112,000. Now that this divergence has possibly played out, will Bitcoin start to return to the highs, or is this the beginning of a general roll over back down to the $108,000 horizontal support level?Bearish divergence on the short-term time frame may have accounted for Bitcoin’s dip to $112,000. Now that this divergence has possibly played out, will Bitcoin start to return to the highs, or is this the beginning of a general roll over back down to the $108,000 horizontal support level?

Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers After Bearish Signal: Can the Rally Hold?

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 17:32
Bitcoin
BTC$112,736.41-0.12%
MAY
MAY$0.03982-3.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00565+2.91%

Bearish divergence on the short-term time frame may have accounted for Bitcoin’s dip to $112,000. Now that this divergence has possibly played out, will Bitcoin start to return to the highs, or is this the beginning of a general roll over back down to the $108,000 horizontal support level?

Bearish divergence finished?

Source: TradingView

The 4-hour time frame chart reveals how bearish divergence was probably the culprit for Bitcoin’s latest dump. While the price was continuing to climb before meeting the $117,500 horizontal resistance, the Stochastic RSI indicators made a lower high, and at the same time the RSI indicator also made lower highs. This is classic bearish divergence, and while this is only a short time frame, it was strong enough to bring the $BTC price down across the board.

After hitting the $112,000 horizontal support level $BTC has been moving sideways, consolidating before a movement in one direction or the other. While it could be suggested that this consolidation might be forming a bear flag, the $BTC price did become very oversold, and all the shorter term Stochastic RSI momentum indicators were able to reset. Therefore, a move to the upside might be the more likely scenario.

Daily chart shows the bulls coming back into contention

Source: TradingView

While there is quite a lot of information in the daily chart above, first one could look at the thick yellow line in the middle which signifies firm horizontal support. It can be seen that the $BTC price has bounced solidly from here so far.

The price is back below the 50-day SMA and the 100-day SMA. Therefore, this next upward impulse will be used by the bulls to attempt to break back above these simple moving averages, with the main target being to also break through the major horizontal resistance levels at $115,700 and $117,500.

It can be observed that the Stochastic RSI indicators at the bottom of the chart are heading down. This momentum marker on the daily accounts for some big moves, so once the indicators have reached bottom they will be reset and ready to signal upside price momentum once again.

Beautiful market structure continues to form

Source: TradingView

Stripping the weekly time frame chart down to the bare bones, it can be seen that the $BTC price action is in a well-defined range. It should be noted that the bottom of the range coincides perfectly with the 0.618 Fibonacci, which only adds to the solidity of this horizontal support. As long as $BTC moves inside the bounds of this range, and the longer the price action stays within, the bigger the move to the upside that can result when the price does finally break out.

Why assume that this move could break to the upside? The trend is still up, so it’s a case of respecting the trend until the very end. As things stand, there is nothing really bearish about this chart. A big move to $124,000 needed to be digested by the market and this has been taking place ever since that top. What can be seen now is beautiful market structure being built on top of the $108,000 horizontal support level. Only if a candle were to pierce through the bottom of this support, and another candle open below, would the uptrend start to be broken. As it is, the trend looks set to continue.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM