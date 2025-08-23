Key Insights:

Powell’s Jackson Hole speech hinted at September rate cuts, sparking strong moves across crypto markets.

Bitcoin rebounded from $112K to $116K within minutes, with Ethereum also rallying above $4,500.

Derivatives traders saw $230M in liquidations as markets reacted to sudden post-speech volatility.

Bitcoin (BTC) Spikes, $230M Liquidated After Powell’s Rate Cut Comments

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his annual Jackson Hole speech today, addressing the state of the U.S. economy. He noted that inflationary pressure is rising due to tariff measures introduced under President Trump’s trade policy. Powell warned that the slowdown in the economy is “much larger than assessed just a month ago.”

The Fed Chair, who is expected to leave office as his term concludes, added that unemployment reached 4.2% in July. While higher than recent months, he described it as still near historically low levels. His most market-moving comments came when he said that the Federal Reserve may consider cutting interest rates as soon as September.

Bitcoin’s Price Reaction

Bitcoin had dropped below $112,000 earlier today after sliding from highs near $118,000 over the weekend. Following Powell’s remarks, the cryptocurrency reacted sharply, climbing almost $116,000 within the hour before easing slightly.

Source: TradingView

The surge mirrored strong moves across the broader crypto market. Ethereum also gained, pushing above $4,500 during the session.

Market Liquidations Spike

The sudden swing in crypto prices triggered widespread liquidations in derivatives markets. According to market trackers, more than $230 million worth of positions were liquidated within a single hour as traders reacted to the volatility.

Bitcoin’s sharp rebound from intraday lows coincided directly with Powell’s speech, suggesting that traders are positioning around the prospect of lower borrowing costs in the months ahead.