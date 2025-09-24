Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch

Bitcoin experienced a minor price decline over the past 24 hours. It failed in its attempt to cross $113,000 and, at one point, even tumbled below $111,500.

Many of the leading altcoins are also in the red. Some exceptions, which have registered substantial price increases, include Aster (ASTER) and Immutable (IMX).

Another Volatile Day for BTC

Bitcoin’s price has been shaky throughout the past 24 hours. Yesterday (September 23), it surpassed $113,000, but that uptick was short-lived and gave way by another correction, which took the asset to as low as $111,400.

The pullback followed comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who shared some worrying details about the American economy, including weakness in the labor market. He also claimed that the prices of stocks and other assets appear “fairly highly valued.”

The bulls, though, stopped BTC’s free fall and pushed the price to just south of $113,000. Over the past few hours, there has been another slight retreat, and as of press time, the asset trades at approximately $112,400.

BTC Price, Source: CoinGecko

Bitcoin’s market capitalization holds steady at roughly $2.24 trillion, nearly unchanged from yesterday, while its dominance over the altcoins stands at 56.16%.

These Alts Head North

The majority of the well-known altcoins have followed BTC’s steps and also posted losses over the past day. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 1% to under $4,200, Solana (SOL) is down 4% to $210, whereas Hyperliquid (HYPE) nosedived by 10% and is currently trading below $44.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as some are at the forefront of gains. ASTER – the cryptocurrency of the recently-launched decentralized exchange for trading perpetual futures contracts Aster – has exploded by 40% and is now worth around $2.33, while Immutable (X) has jumped by 10% to reach $0.75.

Other altcoins in the green (albeit registering less substantial increases) include Quant (QNT), Sky (SKY), and Pi Network (PI).

The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector has declined by 0.7% and stands at roughly $3.98 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.