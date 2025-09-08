Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Makes His First Appearance on the Billionaires List – Here’s His Net Worth and Details

Michael Saylor, co-founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has made his first appearance on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Saylor’s net worth has increased by $1 billion since the beginning of 2025, reaching $7.37 billion. This puts him at number 491 on the list.

According to Bloomberg data, Saylor’s fortune consists of approximately $650 million in cash and $6.72 billion in MicroStrategy stock. The company’s most significant asset is its Bitcoin holdings, the largest of any publicly traded company. As of May 2025, MicroStrategy held approximately 580,000 Bitcoins, worth approximately $60 billion.

The largest portion of Saylor’s wealth is his 8% stake in MicroStrategy. According to the company’s 2025 filings, this stake consists of 19.6 million Class B shares and 382,000 Class A shares. Saylor’s personal Bitcoin holdings were not included in the wealth calculation due to verifiability requirements.

Saylor generated significant cash flow from selling more than $410 million in MicroStrategy shares in 2024. These cash holdings are reportedly updated based on tax and market performance.

Saylor, 60, founded MicroStrategy in 1989 with friends from MIT. The company grew in the early years with data analytics software, then in the 1990s, it struck deals with large corporate clients like McDonald’s and went public in 1998. By the early 2000s, its stock price had risen more than 5,000%, and Saylor’s fortune had soared to $7.5 billion. However, by the end of that year, the company was required to restate its financials, and Saylor reached an $11 million settlement with the SEC.

Today, MicroStrategy is described more as a “BTC treasure trove” than a traditional software company. Saylor is also noted as the architect of this transformation. In his past statements, he predicted that Bitcoin could reach $13 million by 2045.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-bull-michael-saylor-makes-his-first-appearance-on-the-billionaires-list-heres-his-net-worth-and-details/

