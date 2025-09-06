Bitcoin Bull Run Nears Its Climax: Cycle Peak Indicates 95% Completion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:22
Bitcoin
BTC$110,767.46-1.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+3.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017243+8.01%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009192-1.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002261-7.33%

Bitcoin (BTC) has recently reached a new weekly high above the $112,000 mark, signaling a potential new uptrend for the leading cryptocurrency. This movement may represent the final phase of the current cycle for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Market analyst CryptoBirb has indicated that this uptrend could last for approximately 50 more days, emphasizing that Bitcoin is now 95% through its cycle, which has spanned 1,017 days since the lows of November 2022.

50 Days Until Possible Bitcoin Peak

Historically, Bitcoin’s bull markets have peaked between 1,060 and 1,100 days after significant lows, suggesting a target timeframe for this cycle’s peak could fall between late October and mid-November 2025. 

The analysis highlights the typical relationship between Bitcoin’s Halving events and subsequent price peaks. Since the last Halving in April 2024, 503 days have passed, with past data showing that price peaks usually occur 518 to 580 days following such events. 

As seen in the chart below, Bitcoin is currently 77% to 86% of the way through this timeline, entering what the analyst refers to as the “hot zone”—a period of heightened volatility and potential price movements.

However, CryptoBirb cautions that historical trends indicate that after reaching a peak, Bitcoin typically experiences a significant decline, often dropping by 70% to 80% over a 370 to 410-day timeframe. 

This bearish phase is projected for approximately the first and second quarter of 2026, with a historical probability of a bear market in that year reaching 100%. Before this potential downturn, the analyst expects a final surge, with about 50 days remaining before the market may peak.

September, often recognized as a weaker month for Bitcoin, has shown an average decline of 6.17%. Although third quarter statistics can be mixed, with a median increase of 0.80%, the overall average tends to reflect a decline due to larger losses. 

The typical seasonal pattern suggests that a poor September could be followed by stronger performance in October and November, with September 17 identified as a crucial date to watch by the analyst.

Critical Support And Resistance Levels

On the technical front, Key support levels are identified at the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) of $95,900 and the 200-week SMA at $52,300. 

The daily chart reveals further technical insights, including a 200-day breakout point at $111,000 and a 200-day SMA at $101,000. CryptoBirb has identified local support between $107,700 and $108,700, while resistance sits at $113,000 to $114,100.

Looking ahead, both short-term and long-term trading trailers are currently in a bearish mode. CryptoBirb asserts that if Bitcoin falls below the critical levels of $107,000 to $108,000, bearish sentiment could intensify, potentially leading to secondary corrections in the range of 20% to 30%. 

Fortunately, cryptocurrency miners appear to be faring well, with the mining cost established at $95,400, suggesting a healthy market environment with minimal capitulation risk.

Lastly, the analyst cautions against the potential for a market peak leading into the altcoin season in October and November. CryptoBirb suggests to mark calendars for October 22, as it could be a pivotal date in Bitcoin’s cycle.

As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $112,886, down nearly 11% from all-time high levels. 

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-bull-run-nears-its-climax-cycle-peak-indicates-95-completion/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.04-3.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-0.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002525-0.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Partager
$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

The $1B Bitcoin treasury fund will create synergies between Asia's treasuries.
FUND
FUND$0.0216+2.85%
Sora
SORA$0.0003112-2.35%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 16:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

Tether Eyes Gold Sector as Stablecoin Profits Fuel Expansion