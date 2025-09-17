Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Hedera & Layer Brett Are Tipped As The Best Cryptos To Buy Now Mid September

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 20:50
September is heating up in crypto, with traders looking for the best crypto to buy now as volatility returns. While familiar names like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) are making headlines, the spotlight is shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT). 

This new Ethereum layer 2 meme token has already raised over $3.7 million in its crypto presale, with tokens priced at just $0.0058. Early buyers can stake instantly and earn rewards of around 706% APY, making it one of the most talked-about projects this month.

Bitcoin Cash keeps fighting for momentum

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been in recovery mode after months of sideways trading. Bulls are trying to push it above the $250 level, with some technical analysts eyeing a move toward $300 if momentum holds. 

The focus for Bitcoin Cash has been payments, and with renewed interest in peer-to-peer transfers, its role as a cheaper alternative to Bitcoin is back in play. Even so, BCH still struggles to break out of its longer-term downtrend, which has traders cautious.

Litecoin (LTC) is steady but under pressure

Litecoin (LTC) is holding its ground despite pressure from newer altcoin challengers. Often called the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, it recently traded between $65 and $70, showing resilience even in choppy conditions. Daily transactions remain consistent, but volume spikes haven’t matched earlier highs. 

Some analysts argue that LTC is losing its narrative edge in a market that’s increasingly drawn to low-cap crypto gems like LBRETT, which are showing stronger upside potential.

Hedera (HBAR) becomes one of the top gainers

Hedera (HBAR) has been one of the top gainer cryptos recently, up nearly 100% in the last month. Its unique hashgraph system and enterprise deals are fueling optimism, and breaking the $0.30 barrier could set up another rally. Community chatter suggests that HBAR could retest its previous peaks if adoption keeps climbing. 

However, with rapid gains often come corrections, and traders are split on whether HBAR has enough strength to hold its levels through the rest of September.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is capturing attention

While Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Hedera (HBAR) continue to compete in their niches, Layer Brett is drawing eyes for a different reason; it’s fun, fast, and built for scale. Unlike older memecoin projects that rely purely on hype, Layer Brett is a layer 2 crypto designed to solve real problems like high gas fees and slow speeds. 

The presale’s $3.7 million milestone shows strong confidence, and staking rewards at 706% APY have created a sense of urgency among early buyers. For many, this is why Layer Brett is being tipped as the best crypto to buy now in September.

Market outlook for September and beyond

Looking ahead, BCH, LTC, and HBAR will keep delivering newsworthy moves, but their upside may be limited compared to fresh crypto presale projects. Analysts believe BCH could test $300, while LTC might grind higher if it breaks $75. HBAR, on the other hand, is the wild card, with bulls pointing toward a potential retest of $0.40.

Meanwhile, Layer Brett offers the kind of early entry point rarely seen in today’s market. At just $0.0058 per token, with a capped supply of 10 billion, it has the profile of a next 100x altcoin heading into the crypto bull run of 2025.

Conclusion

As September unfolds, traders are weighing the familiar stability of BCH, LTC, and HBAR against the explosive potential of Layer Brett. With ultra-low fees, staking rewards at 706%, and a fast-growing community, Layer Brett is positioned as more than just a meme token.

It’s still in presale, but not for long. For those chasing the best crypto to buy now, getting in early on LBRETT could be the move that defines this bull run.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

