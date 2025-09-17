Bitcoin Cash Remains Below The $625 Threshold

Sep 16, 2025 at 17:59 // Price

The latest analysis of the Bitcoin Cash price by Coinidol.com notices the continuous volatility of the altcoin.

Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging



The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has moved sideways following the price increase on 2 September. The cryptocurrency rallied while trading above its lower price range of $525 and above the moving average lines. The uptrend has stalled below the $625 level and BCH has remained stationary and above the moving average lines. Doji candlesticks have slowed the price movement. If buyers lift the price above the current barrier, BCH will test the next resistance at $640. If the current barrier is not breached, the price will continue to move in a range.



Technical Indicators



Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700





Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400





BCH price indicators analysis



The price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines, which are below the $625 level. The moving average lines of the previous price movement remained upwards, indicating an upward trend.



On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are between the horizontal moving average lines, indicating that the cryptocurrency is moving sideways. And the price of BCH remains sideways below the $625 mark.









BCH/USD daily price chart – September 16, 2025

What is the next move for BCH?



On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $580 support and below the $610 resistance. Doji candlesticks have caused the cryptocurrency price to remain stable in the midst of its range. The crypto asset will move whenever there is a breakout or breakdown.









BCH/USD 4-hour price chart – September 16, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.