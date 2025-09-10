Bitcoin Caught in $60B Crypto Selloff After U.S. Jobs Data Misstep

One of the most significant updates to U.S. job figures has resulted in a volatile sell off that wiped out more than 60 billion dollars in market value in a matter of hours. On September 9, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revised the total nonfarm employment by 911,000 jobs downward, and this amount is equivalent to a decrease of 0.6% between March 2024 and March 2025. The size of the overcount is almost three times higher thanthe  10-year average and serious issues with the data-based policy decisions of the Federal Reserve during the last year appear.

Markets reacted swiftly. Bitcoin price fell 1.8%, dropping from $112,788.75 to $110,793.69, while Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, and other major altcoins posted similar losses. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticized the Fed, arguing that its restrictive rate policy was based on flawed employment figures, effectively tightening the economy when it was already under stress. The revised figures have now increased the probability of a rate cut in September 2025 as confidence in the current monetary policy continues to decline.

While institutional investors digest the policy implications, retail sentiment has quickly shifted toward speculative high-growth assets. One of the early-stage tokens gaining momentum is BullZilla ($BZIL), an Ethereum-based meme coin that’s already raised over $320,000 in presale funding. With more than 23.8 billion tokens sold and a projected ROI exceeding 13,000%, BullZilla is drawing attention from investors looking for upside in an otherwise volatile market.

Bitcoin Price Takes a Hit as Fed Data Credibility Falters

The crypto market’s sharp reaction stems not only from the job revision itself but also from what it suggests about central banking’s blind spots. The Fed, which has kept interest rates elevated to combat inflation, may have done so based on inaccurate labor market strength.

This was based on the 0.6% revision, more than three times the 10-year average of 0.2% based on the information collected on the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, a compilation of all the state unemployment insurance filings. This more precise picture of the situation showed that the U.S. economy was much less strong than it was reported to be.

Bitcoin, which is regarded as a hedge against inflation and bad monetary policy, fell with the altcoins such as:

  • Ethereum: -1.6%
  • Dogecoin: -4.1%
  • Solana: -3%
  • Cardano: -3.5%
  • XRP: -2.5%
  • BNB: -1%

Although some assets partially recovered from intraday lows, all remained below pre-announcement prices, signaling that traders are still digesting the news.

BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale Records 23.8 Billion Token Sale as Retail Looks for Alternatives

While macro data continues to unsettle institutional markets, retail investors are flocking to early-stage assets. One of the biggest gainers has been BullZilla ($BZIL), a meme-based DeFi project gaining strong traction as one of the best coins to buy this year. Now in Stage 2 of its presale, the project has already raised over $320,000, sold 23.8 billion tokens, and surpassed 1,100 token holders.

Early-stage investors have seen an ROI of 579.65%, with potential gains of up to 13,388.76% when the token lists at its projected price of $0.00527. Stage 2C will include a 17% price increase, moving the token to $0.00004575.

BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale Snapshot

MetricValue
Current Stage2nd – “Dead Wallets Don’t Lie”
Current Price$0.00003908
Tokens Sold23.8 Billion
Presale RaisedOver $320,000
Token Holders1,100+
ROI (to Listing)13,388.76%
Next Price Increase+17% to $0.00004575

With a Roar Burn mechanism, staking incentives, and a strong community narrative, Bull Zilla is quickly climbing the ranks among this year’s top retail-driven projects.

Conclusion: Bitcoin Faces Policy Shock, Retail Investors Pivot

The sharp crypto sell-off following the job data revision highlights how closely the digital asset space is tied to macroeconomic indicators. The $60 billion drop in market cap and the 1.8% decline in Bitcoin price reflect concerns that the Fed’s previous rate hikes were built on flawed assumptions.

Now, with pressure mounting for a rate cut in September, institutional and retail investors are both repositioning. Bitcoin remains a long-term hedge, but short-term uncertainty is steering many toward early-stage opportunities like Bull Zilla, which combine narrative appeal with outsized return potential.

As the Fed reassesses its data and strategy, the market’s dual-speed structure, driven by policy on one end and speculation on the other, will likely continue into Q4 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Reaction and BullZilla Presale

  • What happened to the crypto market when it dropped $60 billion?
    The new BLS updated the U.S job statistics with a 911,000 job cut to the disappointment of those who feared economic underperformance and the Fed made an error.
  • How did the Bitcoin price respond?
    Bitcoin fell 1.8% within hours of the announcement, reacting to fears about economic softness and future interest rate cuts.
  • What is BullZilla ($BZIL)?
    BullZilla is a presale-stage DeFi meme token offering staking rewards, a deflationary burn model, and high ROI potential.
  • What’s causing retail interest in presales?
    Institutional volatility has led retail traders to pursue high-risk, high-reward tokens like BullZilla for potential outsized gains.
  • Will the revised job data impact Fed decisions?
    Yes. It increases pressure on the Fed to consider a rate cut as early as September 2025.
  • How much has BullZilla raised so far?
    Over $320,000 across 23.8 billion tokens sold in its second presale phase.
  • Is Bitcoin considered to be a safe hedge?
    Yes, but temporary price responses tend to represent macroeconomic uncertainty.

