Bitcoin Circular Economies And A Bridge Between Las Vegas And Peru

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:18
DAR Open Network
D$0.03187-4.20%
Threshold
T$0.01582-1.67%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224145-1.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065-0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021392+0.01%

I never expected a jetlagged morning in Las Vegas would change my life, let alone spark hope on the other side of the world. But that’s what happened when I — a consultant, ex-Deloitte, and fundraiser with nine years of experience in the nonprofit sector — landed at the Bitcoin Conference Las Vegas looking for something bigger than “business as usual.” Fundraising had started to feel like… well, just fundraising for the sake of fundraising.

What surprised me most, though, was how quickly I found myself swept up by the conference energy. On my very first day, I ended up volunteering with the Open Source Hub. There, I was able not only to help build bridges between innovative projects but also to connect more deeply with teams like Primal and see how Nostr opens doors for Latin American circular economies.

On Day Two, while most people were still asleep, I showed up early, determined to pick out a Bitcoin present for my nieces. Among the buzzing Bitcoin bazaar stands, I found a booth with beautiful children’s books and merch, and as luck would have it, found myself chatting with Fernando Motolese — the founder of Bitcoinze. Right place, right time! He ordered 200 Portuguese-language kids’ books, and as two Lusophones got talking, he told me bluntly:

bitcoin Vegas 2025, selfie

Years earlier, I lived in Peru, working for an NGO alongside Inca communities, where I’d find myself having guinea pig for breakfast and alpaca for dinner. No WiFi, no bathrooms, only latrines. The idea of saving money was so foreign, we didn’t even have a local word for it. 

That’s the harsh reality: In so much of Latin America, the concept of saving doesn’t even exist, let alone the tools to do it. For many, life is simply about surviving today — not building for tomorrow. When I met Valentin, everything clicked: this person wasn’t just talking about Bitcoin as tech or investment. He was making Bitcoin a tool for hope, for learning, for self-sufficiency… for actual change.

Tradition Meets Bitcoin in Cusco, Peru.

Picture this: Deep in Peru’s Sacred Valley, along Amazonian rivers, entire communities are leapfrogging the financial system that forgot them. At Motiv Perú centers, kids and entrepreneurs get paid in sats for learning, for teaching, for building stuff. You earn, you save, you spend — all with bitcoin. No fragile cash, no corrupt intermediaries. Like all circular economies, they’re growing from the bottom up.

Here’s the kicker: Because of Motiv Perú, these communities and circular economies aren’t just surviving — they’re dreaming. They’re seeing a future where they can work, own and save. Bitcoin is also accepted for everything: bread, haircuts, even trips to Machu Picchu.

In Peru, saving isn’t a dream — thanks to Bitcoin education, it’s the new normal.

Motiv Perú is driving a revolution in community empowerment throughout Peru by leveraging Bitcoin as a catalyst for growth and inclusion. The organization was born from a $5,000 bitcoin donation during the COVID pandemic and is sustained by ongoing bitcoin contributions, ensuring its mission remains community-driven and decentralized. Through hands-on financial education and the nurturing of bitcoin circular economies, Motiv Perú gives some of the country’s most marginalized populations practical access to digital finance. By making Bitcoin a tool for earning, saving and transacting, Motiv Perú equips community members with real opportunities for self-sufficiency and sustainable progress.

The organization’s story began with the Life Saving Steps project, delivering shoes to children in Peru’s remote Andean region — an act funded through bitcoin donations that addressed basic needs and built trust. This foundation paved the way for projects like “Surf for All,” which combines sports and digital literacy for children with special needs, and ongoing nutrition programs that support child health. Today, every Motiv Perú initiative — from its origins to its innovative programs — demonstrates how grassroots action, coupled with Bitcoin adoption and donor support, can spark lasting transformation for those traditionally excluded from opportunity.

Surf for All — where special kids catch waves and their first sats.

That conversation with Valentin changed everything: I went on to become an ambassador, and now I’m working on “Bitcoin Cup,” a top surf competition and a vibrant celebration of Bitcoin adoption and the circular economies powering Huanchaco, Peru:

proof of waves.

Stay tuned, because this is just chapter one. The real story isn’t only written in conference halls — it’s unfolding in places forgotten by the banks, but now remembered by Bitcoin.

Author and child in Peru

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/culture/circular-economies-bitcoin-bridge-peru

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327-5.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0699-12.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Partager
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.446-3.09%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Partager
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001711-2.45%
Chainlink
LINK$24.82-3.19%
SOON
SOON$0.2745-0.97%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play