Bitcoin Circular Economies And A Bridge Between Las Vegas And Peru

I never expected a jetlagged morning in Las Vegas would change my life, let alone spark hope on the other side of the world. But that’s what happened when I — a consultant, ex-Deloitte, and fundraiser with nine years of experience in the nonprofit sector — landed at the Bitcoin Conference Las Vegas looking for something bigger than “business as usual.” Fundraising had started to feel like… well, just fundraising for the sake of fundraising.

What surprised me most, though, was how quickly I found myself swept up by the conference energy. On my very first day, I ended up volunteering with the Open Source Hub. There, I was able not only to help build bridges between innovative projects but also to connect more deeply with teams like Primal and see how Nostr opens doors for Latin American circular economies.

On Day Two, while most people were still asleep, I showed up early, determined to pick out a Bitcoin present for my nieces. Among the buzzing Bitcoin bazaar stands, I found a booth with beautiful children’s books and merch, and as luck would have it, found myself chatting with Fernando Motolese — the founder of Bitcoinze. Right place, right time! He ordered 200 Portuguese-language kids’ books, and as two Lusophones got talking, he told me bluntly:

Years earlier, I lived in Peru, working for an NGO alongside Inca communities, where I’d find myself having guinea pig for breakfast and alpaca for dinner. No WiFi, no bathrooms, only latrines. The idea of saving money was so foreign, we didn’t even have a local word for it.

That’s the harsh reality: In so much of Latin America, the concept of saving doesn’t even exist, let alone the tools to do it. For many, life is simply about surviving today — not building for tomorrow. When I met Valentin, everything clicked: this person wasn’t just talking about Bitcoin as tech or investment. He was making Bitcoin a tool for hope, for learning, for self-sufficiency… for actual change.

Tradition Meets Bitcoin in Cusco, Peru.

Picture this: Deep in Peru’s Sacred Valley, along Amazonian rivers, entire communities are leapfrogging the financial system that forgot them. At Motiv Perú centers, kids and entrepreneurs get paid in sats for learning, for teaching, for building stuff. You earn, you save, you spend — all with bitcoin. No fragile cash, no corrupt intermediaries. Like all circular economies, they’re growing from the bottom up.

Here’s the kicker: Because of Motiv Perú, these communities and circular economies aren’t just surviving — they’re dreaming. They’re seeing a future where they can work, own and save. Bitcoin is also accepted for everything: bread, haircuts, even trips to Machu Picchu.

In Peru, saving isn’t a dream — thanks to Bitcoin education, it’s the new normal.

Motiv Perú is driving a revolution in community empowerment throughout Peru by leveraging Bitcoin as a catalyst for growth and inclusion. The organization was born from a $5,000 bitcoin donation during the COVID pandemic and is sustained by ongoing bitcoin contributions, ensuring its mission remains community-driven and decentralized. Through hands-on financial education and the nurturing of bitcoin circular economies, Motiv Perú gives some of the country’s most marginalized populations practical access to digital finance. By making Bitcoin a tool for earning, saving and transacting, Motiv Perú equips community members with real opportunities for self-sufficiency and sustainable progress.

The organization’s story began with the Life Saving Steps project, delivering shoes to children in Peru’s remote Andean region — an act funded through bitcoin donations that addressed basic needs and built trust. This foundation paved the way for projects like “Surf for All,” which combines sports and digital literacy for children with special needs, and ongoing nutrition programs that support child health. Today, every Motiv Perú initiative — from its origins to its innovative programs — demonstrates how grassroots action, coupled with Bitcoin adoption and donor support, can spark lasting transformation for those traditionally excluded from opportunity.

Surf for All — where special kids catch waves and their first sats.

That conversation with Valentin changed everything: I went on to become an ambassador, and now I’m working on “Bitcoin Cup,” a top surf competition and a vibrant celebration of Bitcoin adoption and the circular economies powering Huanchaco, Peru:

proof of waves.

Stay tuned, because this is just chapter one. The real story isn’t only written in conference halls — it’s unfolding in places forgotten by the banks, but now remembered by Bitcoin.