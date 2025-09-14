Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack

Key Notes

  • Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a speaking event in Utah earlier this week.
  • Bitcoindotcom has launched a fundraiser to provide financial support for his family.
  • Kirk strongly advocated Bitcoin, viewing it as a tool for individual liberty and a hedge against inflation.

In the wake of the tragic death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the crypto platform Bitcoin.com has announced a fundraiser to support his family. Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The killing of the 31-year-old influencer has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. In the aftermath, the crypto community is being offered a way to provide direct and immediate support to his family through digital asset donations.


Crypto Community Offers Support

The fundraiser aims to leverage cryptocurrencies to assist Kirk’s family financially. According to the announcement, contributions are being accepted in various major digital currencies to ensure broad accessibility for donors, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family.

Accepted assets include Bitcoin

BTC
$115 531



24h volatility:
0.4%


Market cap:
$2.30 T



Vol. 24h:
$38.94 B

, Ethereum

ETH
$4 631



24h volatility:
0.5%


Market cap:
$560.02 B



Vol. 24h:
$37.70 B

, XRP

XRP
$3.11



24h volatility:
1.3%


Market cap:
$185.70 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.72 B

, and Dogecoin

DOGE
$0.29



24h volatility:
5.5%


Market cap:
$43.44 B



Vol. 24h:
$8.79 B

.

Crypto allows for direct, transparent, and borderless transactions, bypassing delays common in traditional financial systems. Other crypto users are mourning in their own way by creating Charlie-based meme coins. They are potentially trying to capitalize on this dreadful event.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was a vocal and influential proponent of Bitcoin. He described himself as a “crypto advocate” and often framed digital assets as a tool for individual liberty and a check on government power.

Kirk argued that Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins gave it more “integrity” than the U.S. dollar.  Which could be devalued by inflation. He frequently promoted Bitcoin to his young audience as a “generational hedge against inflation and regulation.”

He also strongly supported the Trump administration’s proposal to create a “national strategic Bitcoin reserve”. Kirk used his significant media platform to advocate for pro-cryptocurrency policies. This fundraiser represents a way for the crypto community he championed to support his family.

Readers can participate via the official fundraising page.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

