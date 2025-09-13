Bitcoin.com Launches Fundraiser to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family With Bitcoin and Crypto Donations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:04
Bitcoin.com today announced the launch of a dedicated fundraiser to support the family of Charlie Kirk, following his tragic passing. The initiative invites the global crypto community to contribute using Bitcoin and leading digital assets, ensuring 100% of proceeds are delivered directly to Kirk’s family. Charlie Kirk was not only a passionate advocate for freedom […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-launches-fundraiser-to-support-charlie-kirks-family-with-bitcoin-and-crypto-donations/

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
PANews2025/09/13 23:05
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
