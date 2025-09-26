Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data

A major conflict within the Bitcoin community has escalated, with Bitcoin Core contributor Luke Dashjr reportedly considering initiating a hard fork of the network. Dashjr, who also maintains the alternative Bitcoin Knots client, has been a vocal critic of allowing non-monetary data to be stored on the Bitcoin blockchain, specifically targeting the increased size of …
