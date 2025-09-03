Bitcoin Correction Could Deepen Before Recovery as Only 9% of Supply at Loss

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/03 12:54
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029+7.40%

Only around 9% of the Bitcoin supply is currently in the red, carrying up to 10% unrealized losses, according to Glassnode.

Comparatively, the local bottom of this cycle saw more than 25% of supply at up to 23% losses, the analysts noted. BTC fell to around $75,000 on April 9 in a correction that took it down 29% from its January peak.

Additionally, global bear markets have reached more than 50% supply with up to 78% losses, Glassnode observed before adding, “This dip remains relatively shallow.”

Not The Peak of This Cycle

The depth of the correction from the August 14 peak of just over $124,000 is currently around 13.4% when the asset double-dipped to $107,500 earlier this week. In the bull market of 2017, BTC fell 36% in September, and in 2021, it fell 24% this month before recovering in the fourth quarter.

However, those previous cycles did not have the massive buying pressure from institutional investors such as ETFs and BTC treasury companies, so this correction could remain muted.

Entrepreneur Ted Pillows observed that the recent correction mimics the Q2, 2025 and Q3 2024 dumps when the asset fell by 30%.

Meanwhile, MN Fund co-founder Michaël van de Poppe said that the closer we get to the Sept. 17 Federal Reserve meeting, when there is a 91% chance rates will fall, the less likely this correction will continue.

BTC Starts to Recover

Bitcoin is leading the markets on Wednesday morning in Asia, having tapped $111,500, climbing from an intraday low of $108,500 on Tuesday.

Aside from a few spurious dips, the asset has been climbing since Monday and now needs to recover key resistance at $112,000. Failure to break above this level could lead to a plunge to support at $105,000 and a deeper correction.

BTC has pulled total market capitalization up 1.3% on the day to reach $3.93 trillion at the time of writing.

The post Bitcoin Correction Could Deepen Before Recovery as Only 9% of Supply at Loss appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017705+3.05%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-0.74%
Raydium
RAY$3.43+1.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06032+4.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184-0.16%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21252+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01317-12.20%
TIA
TIA$1.607+1.77%
IO
IO$0.538-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day