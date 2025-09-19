Bitcoin could cop a 70% drawdown next bear market: Crypto analyst

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/19 11:48
Into The Cryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen said such a steep drawdown isn’t guaranteed, but “history would at least caution us.”

Crypto investors sidelined from Bitcoin this year may still get another chance to accumulate, with a crypto analyst predicting Bitcoin could fall as much as 70% in the next bear market. 

However, crypto analysts are split on where Bitcoin is headed next. Some say a bear market is still far away, while others think it could come much sooner.

“I would say maybe a 70% drawdown from whatever the all-time high ends up,” Cowen told Kyle Chasse in an interview published on Thursday, noting that previous cycle bear markets saw Bitcoin (BTC) drawdowns of 94%, 87%, and about 77%.

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across…
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
