Bitcoin could crash to $50k in 2026 after October top, analyst warns

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/05 03:52
Bitcoin
BTC$110,752.94-1.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.0425-0.25%

Analyst Joao Wedson warns that an October “judgment day” could set Bitcoin up for a crash to $50,000 next year.

Summary
  • Bitcoin may be approaching a bear market that could send its price down to $50,000
  • A long-term chart suggests that Bitcoin is nearing its top, possibly at $140,000
  • Wall Street is likely to guide Bitcoin’s movements in the near future

Bitcoin (BTC) may be heading toward a “judgment day” in October 2025, according to a reading from a long-term pattern. On Wednesday, September 3, analyst Joao Wedson warned that the market is closing on its four-year cycle and approaching a bear market that could see it crash to $50,000.

Bitcoin fractal repetition cycle compared to its price

While Wedson cautions against drawing a conclusion based on only that chart, which puts the market top one month ahead, he states that this may be possible. In this case, Bitcoin could dip to $100,000 before surging past $140,000 in weeks. After that, traders can expect a crash to $50,000 in the 2026 bear market.

Will Bitcoin crash to $50K in 2026?

Still, the real question is if the fractal remains reliable, Wedson asks, given the growing institutional demand and ETFs that are driving its price up. Still, there are potential headwinds that serve as a counter-narrative. Notably, macroeconomic pressures are still creating fears in the stock market.

Most of Wall Street is worried about the effects of tariffs on the stock market, while the Federal Reserve is concerned about their effects on inflation. Even Trump’s former ally, Elon Musk, as Wedson points out, warned that Trump’s tariffs would cause a recession in the second half of 2025, in a since-deleted post.

If stocks go into a bear market, Bitcoin will likely follow, especially due to the significant institutional exposure to the asset. If institutions start fleeing into safer investments, Bitcoin faces a significant liquidity crisis.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

A new Ethereum-based Layer-2 token that is priced lower than $0.003 is getting quick traction throughout the crypto ecosystem due to increased demand in its ongoing presale.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01229-2.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02571-1.60%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5011-2.03%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 01:41
Partager
Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

In the midst of a turbulent cryptocurrency market, characterized by Bitcoin‘s stagnation at $110,000 and altcoin declines surpassing 4%, Turkish crypto enthusiasts are identifying potential investment opportunities. Michael Poppe and Efloud, prominent figures in the field, provide distinct analyses of the changing landscape and suggest strategies for navigating these volatile times.Continue Reading:Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005511-8.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:28
Partager
BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is back in the spotlight with renewed energy, as presales, whale activity, and technical upgrades […] The post BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

S&P 500 closed at a record 6,502.08 after weak job data fueled bets on a September Fed rate cut

XRP Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Is This The Best Crypto Presale Of 2025?